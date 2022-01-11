Report: Chelsea Have 'Plan B' if Emerson Palmieri Recall Falls Through From Lyon

Chelsea have a plan B if Emerson Palmieri does not return to Stamford Bridge from his loan spell at Lyon this month, according to reports.

The Italian is reportedly Thomas Tuchel's 'priority' for the January transfer window to replace the injured Ben Chilwell, who is out until the end of the season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a plan B if they cannot convince Lyon to return Emerson to Stamford Bridge in the January window.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

This comes after reports that Lyon are refusing to let the defender return to Chelsea from his loan spell.

However, Chelsea are still trying to get their player back and are prepared to offer compensation to the Ligue 1 side.

Romano continues to report that Chelsea will offer around €4 million to the French club in order to re-call Emerson.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," confirmed Tuchel.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

Chelsea have also been linked with Everton's Lucas Digne in a potential loan signing, however it looks like that deal has fallen through as Tuchel 'was never really keen' on the defender.

It remains to be seen as to who the plan B is for Chelsea, with Sergino Dest also linked as a 'second option' and despite being a right-back by nature, the USMNT man can also play on the left hand-side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube