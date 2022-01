Hey there, warrior. Still fighting? Good. There is this job, a cakewalk, really. Obviously, not of your caliber, it’s gonna be a favor, so to stay. I’ve received an order, they need some 60-rounders for 5.45 AKs. I know there definitely were some in bunkers near the sawmill, my guys stashed some goods there before. But they got driven out of there by those TerraGroup people, who then locked the bunkers with a key of some sort. Well, if you’re going for the bunker, you’ll need that key, I think it’s hidden somewhere in dorms on Customs, people have seen some TerraGroup brass there a couple of times. Anyway, I don’t care where you find them, but I need you to get them fresh and untouched by some traders. And hurry up, the order is urgent.

