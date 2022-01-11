ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Set to Offer Lyon €4M Compensation to Recall Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea are 'trying to offer' €4 million in compensation to Olympique Lyonnais in order to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell in France, according to reports.

The defender is Thomas Tuchel's 'priority' to replace the injured Ben Chilwell, who is out for the rest of the season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now trying to offer €4 million in compensation to Lyon to get the Italian back at Stamford Bridge before the end of January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kEPr_0diUxZZm00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Italian journalist writes: "Chelsea are trying to offer compensation around €4 million to re-call Emerson Palmieri in January. Not easy - OL have already turned down their approaches two times.

"Chelsea also have a 'plan B' in the list. Emerson, always been the priority."

It was previously reported that the Blues would have to offer Lyon a compensation fee to break the terms of his loan move, which includes an option to buy in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel is clearly a fan of Emerson and is looking to bring the Italian back to the club this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZWCn_0diUxZZm00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

“I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season," said Tuchel.

"We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season.

"He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Lyon will accept the fee or remain determined to keep Emerson at the club.

Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
Ben Chilwell
#Compensation#Chelsea Set#Olympique Lyonnais#Italian
Chelsea F.C.
