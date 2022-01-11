ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyon, MN

Kenyon Meats Building Suffered Damage After Being Hit By A Vehicle Sunday Morning

By Paul Shea
Power 96
Power 96
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kenyon Police are on the lookout for a vehicle with substantial front-end damage after it hit the Kenyon Meats building earlier this week. The building most likely can be repaired, but the damage that was done won't be cheap to fix. Kenyon Police posted that they were looking for...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Intercepted Package of Meth Leads To Arrest of Houston County Man

Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge after he was arrested Wednesday. Houston County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg said that the sheriff's office along with the Southeast MN Violent Crime Enforcement Team received information on Tuesday from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police that a UPS package containing approximately 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted. The package was addressed to 59-year-old Todd Lamore.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Hy-Vee Hiring Security Guards: What Exactly Will That Entail?

Recently, Hy-Vee shut down a handful of their stores in the midwest including the long-standing Collins Road store in Cedar Rapids. At the same time, they've also expanded their footprint further south to places like Tennessee and Alabama or will be soon. Another move they've made is to add security guards in stores. When you think of a store security guard, you probably think of actor/comedian Kevin James as the big screen pushover in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" or the technologically imposing "Robocop" who has become a reference to someone exerting excessive authority they don't have. Neither of these is likely to be true with the Hy-Vee security force.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Power 96

Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, MN
State
Minnesota State
Kenyon, MN
Accidents
Kenyon, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Kenyon, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Power 96

One Woman Killed, Another Injured In Wabasha County Traffic Crash

Kellogg, MN (KROC AM News) - A Wisconsin woman was killed and a Lake City woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic crash near Kellogg on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the deadly crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of Highways 42 and 61, just south of Kellogg. There is a stop sign for traffic on Highway 42.
KELLOGG, MN
Power 96

Woman Admits Nearly Killing Owatonna Man In Knife Attack

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Waseca woman who nearly killed her boyfriend has worked out a plea agreement that will keep her out of prison. Police say the victim coded just after they arrived at the scene. Court records show 35-year-old Tierrah Wells has pleaded guilty to a...
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

Owatonna Man Admits To Brass Knuckles/Knife Murder

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - An Owatonna man has pleaded to a 2020 murder. During a court hearing Thursday in Steele County Court, 29-year-old Hassan Hassan pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault charges. As part of a plea agreement, another 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed. Hassan will...
OWATONNA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Traffic Accident#Kenyon Meats#Nisson#Concerned Citizens
Power 96

Local DoorDash Driver Threatens To Spit In Food Orders After ‘Low Tips’

So, living where we live, in a more rural setting, I've never been totally sold on DoorDash. I mean if I want something to eat I'll either make it or go get it or go out to eat, that's pretty straightforward. Some folks have taken to DoorDash to order meals and deliver them, and some people have chosen to work for DoorDash, where they pick up the meal and drop it off. One DoorDasher in the area may soon be out of a job after going off online over tips, and at one point threatened to spit in certain people's orders!
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy