Did you know that each month you have the opportunity to experience train travel, right here in Delaware County? One comes up this weekend, January 15 and 16. The Delaware County Model Railroader Group throws open the doors of their installation once a month for visitors to experience the fun of railroading on a smaller scale. At the Sandel Legacy Trail House, view model trains (HO scale) travel through a miniature village and countryside.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO