Samsung is showcasing another intriguing item at CES 2022 this week. While it does fall into the display category, it may not be what you expect. Behold the Samsung Freestyle. It’s a portable projector that’s lightweight and can deliver images up to 100-inches. If you like projectors and especially like the idea of one that’s easy to take with you on the go, you need to consider this nifty new gadget. Let’s take a look for ourselves!

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO