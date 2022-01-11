ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Maiden voyage delay for Emerald Cruises’ Azzurra

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerald Cruises’ first oceangoing luxury superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, will depart on its maiden voyage on March 11, after its debut was delayed from January. In November, the new 100-passenger ship successfully completed its first sea trials ahead of a planned maiden voyage on January 28, 2022. But now...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Ship Cancels Voyage and Returns to Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line guests on the current January 3 Norwegian Pearl sailing have been informed that the voyage has been immediately canceled, and the ship is returning to the US. It comes as several COVID cases were identified among the crew members. Norwegian Pearl Returns to Miami Due COVID Cases...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Norwegian’s Newest Cruise Ship Will Have a Go-Kart Track and 10-Story Plunge Slide

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest fleet member could turn out to be the ultimate playground for all ages. The epic 965-footer, which is set to hit the seas in June 2023, can accommodate more than 3,200 guests and boasts a laundry list of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, restaurants, bars and even an outdoor go-kart track. Christened Norwegian Viva, the liner will built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and will mirror the upscale design of sister ship Norwegian Prima. In addition to the regular staterooms, Viva will be fitted with a special luxury section for well-heeled seafarers. The Haven by Norwegian, which is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseradio.net

Omicron Forces Norwegian to Cancel Additional Cruises, Delay Restart For Five Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that it will be canceling upcoming cruises for three ships and delaying the return of five other vessels. On Tuesday, the current sailing of Norwegian Pearl and the sailing of Norwegian Getaway which was due to depart on Wednesday were each canceled. Pearl, which was two days into a scheduled 11-day sailing, began making its way back to Miami so it could disembark passengers.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Spa#Vehicles#Emerald Cruises
Bobby Laurie

Norwegian Cruise Lines Suspends Sailings for Two Ships, Delays Return of Five Others

Norwegian GetawayNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings/ncl.com. Following news of Norwegian Pearl’s cancellation on day one of sailing and returning to Miami and the last-minute cancellation of Norwegian Getaway’s January 5th sailing due to positive COVID cases, the Miami-based cruise line has issued more cancellations and has delayed the return of further ships to their fleet.
MIAMI, FL
EDMTunes

Groove Cruise Orlando Announces Outstanding Daily Lineups for 2022 Voyage!

We are finally in 2022, and for that, we couldn’t be happier. While the last year+ hasn’t been the most pleasant, from the looks of it, things are about to get much better. If you happen to be attending this year’s Groove Cruise Orlando, I’m sure you would agree with these sentiments, entirely. If not, there is still time to make the trip! While there have been a few changes to the itinerary due to recent events, the GC voyage remains the same and will feature 4+ days of non-stop partying. Another thing that remains the same, is that of the lineup. Speaking of which, the captains over at Groove Cruise recently dropped the daily schedules, which I am happy to be sharing with you today.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Egypt
TravelPulse

Emerald Cruises Launches Wave Season Offer

Emerald Cruises has launched its newest wave season savings, “It’s Your Time to Travel,” running now through March 31, 2022, including savings of up to 25 percent on select sailings, including sailings on the line’s newest Emerald Azzurra superyacht. Deals Alert!. 15 Places To Go on...
travelweekly.com

American Queen Voyages sets sail on its first Mexico cruise

American Queen Voyages embarked on its first Mexico cruise, giving guests a chance to explore the country's famed ancient Mayan sites across the Yucatan Peninsula. The Ocean Voyager (formerly called Victory 1) set sail from Cozumel on Jan. 5. The trip is a 10-day land-and-sea package, with guests visiting sites in Campeche, Progreso and Valladolid.
TRAVEL
travelagewest.com

Travel Agent Talk: Selling Cruises With Virgin Voyages

For mother-son duo Robin and Josh Katz, cruising is a family affair. Robin, a Cruise Planners franchise owner, has 23 years of experience selling travel and has been a top producer for Cruise Planners since 2013. Then, 10 months ago, her millennial son Josh joined the biz as an advisor after an inspirational mother-son trip to Thailand and China.
TRAVEL
sailmagazine.com

Pacific Voyagers

This spring, two double-hulled canoes, Hōkūle‘a and Hikianalia, will set off for what organizers are calling the Moananuiākea Voyage—a 41,000-mile, 42-month circumnavigation of the Pacific. The boats will visit 46 countries and archipelagos that are home to nearly 100 indigenous territories and 345 ports. The goal of the voyage? Education about oceanic and environmental health and the impact both have on the indigenous people of the region.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel Weekly

Scenic releases full 2023-24 ocean programme

Scenic has released its 2023-24 programme for its ocean-going fleet, featuring 85 voyages that visit more than 50 countries across every continent. Destinations include Indonesia, the Pacific Islands, Australia, the Caribbean and Scotland. The programme, which includes sailings on incoming vessel Scenic Eclipse II, has 28 new itineraries. The 12-day...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel Weekly

New Viking ship floated out at milestone ceremony

Viking’s soon-to-launch ship Viking Neptune has touched water for the first time ahead of its launch later this year. The float out ceremony on Thursday at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, began when a Viking team member cut a cord that signalled water to begin flowing into the vessel’s building dock.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel Weekly

NCL names second Prima-class ship

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has named its second Prima-class vessel and unveiled details about its maiden programme. Norwegian Viva, sister ship to Norwegian Prima, will operate Mediterranean itineraries from June 15, 2023, homeporting in Lisbon, Trieste (Venice), Civitavecchia (Rome) and Piraeus (Athens). NCL confirmed the vessel would operate “a string...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

TruTravels announces first ‘fun fitness tours’ departures

Youth specialist TruTravels has revealed details of the first departures of its new fun fitness tours. The FitVentures breaks for travellers aged 18 to 30-plus were first announced as one of the operator’s new travel styles last year but did not operate due to the pandemic. The group tours...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

National Holidays adds extra tours for 2022

National Holidays has added a range of extra tours and more capacity on popular family products in its 2022 Britain and Ireland brochure. The brochure features holidays by coach between March and October and features an early booking offer for bookings by travel agents made by February 13. This offers £10 off per person for three- and four-day breaks and £20 off for breaks of five days or more.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

CroisiEurope unveils first UK agent booking incentive

CroisiEurope has unveiled its first ever UK travel agent booking incentive. The CroisiEurope Sales Challenge runs until December 31, 2022, giving agents the chance to earn points which can be exchanged for trips, ranging from a two-night UK hotel break to a safari-cruise in southern Africa. Points can be earned...
The Mint Hill Times

We Cruised With Virgin Voyages Part 7

CHARLOTTE – Not being technical wizards by any means (just ask Paul at Nerds here in MintHill), we were not using an app for Virgin that we had downloaded on our phone. It was suggested we go to the “Red Desk” on deck 7 for help. We did so, and they set up our phone so we could do so many things with the app. They helped us set up dinner reservations on our phone for every night during our cruise at one of the 8 dining restaurants on the ship. We could confirm, change, and even look at the menus right on the app on our phones. As if that was not enough, we could find out where the venue was, whether there were alternate times available, look at pictures of the venue. We also found out the Red Desk was our go-to place for help, whatever the need. There were shore excursion people to help you, dining staff, entertainment staff, just about anything you wanted to know, they had the answer. It became my go-to place during the entire voyage. I actually learned a good deal about technical things there just in conversation. I worked with 10different people there and everyone was patient and very knowledgeable. There were very few times that there was a wait for help. Here we go again, Innovative#6.
MINT HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy