The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season came to an end on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs won their Wild Card Weekend matchup 42-21. The Steelers won the coin toss and elected to receive, but they went three-and-out on their opening possession. WR Mecole Hardman returned the ball to the Chiefs 42 after a 21-yard punt return, and then RB Jerick McKinnon gained six yards on a first down carry, but a two-yard loss on a screen to Hardman was followed by a pass breakup by S Tre Norwood on third-and-eight and the Chiefs were forced to punt.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO