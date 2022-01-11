Aston Villa boss Gerrard reluctant to release Archer for loan

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was delighted with the character shown for their 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Villa struck twice after being 2-0 down for the point. Gerrard said, "We were very positive in all the preparation work we did. We should have taken confidence from Monday [FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford] but we didn't start the game in the right place and were second best for 25 minutes. The first goal was coming because we didn't look right in that time. We improved slightly but certainly deserved to be trailing at the break. I had to tell a few home truths and the reaction was fantastic.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO