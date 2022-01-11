ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa boss Gerrard reluctant to release Archer for loan

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is reluctant to release Cameron Archer for loan this month. The Daily Mail says a number of EFL clubs including Championship duo Preston and Derby are keen to take...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard delighted with fight-back: I had to tell home truths

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was delighted with the character shown for their 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Villa struck twice after being 2-0 down for the point. Gerrard said, "We were very positive in all the preparation work we did. We should have taken confidence from Monday [FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford] but we didn't start the game in the right place and were second best for 25 minutes. The first goal was coming because we didn't look right in that time. We improved slightly but certainly deserved to be trailing at the break. I had to tell a few home truths and the reaction was fantastic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sanson apologises to Aston Villa fans as Gerrard reveals 'direct question'

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson apologised for blowing a fuse during their 2-2 draw with Manchester United. After being substituted in the second-half, Sanson took his frustration out on pitch-side paraphernalia as his team-mates watched on – with a couple of bottles flying into the Villa Park crowd. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa manager Gerrard: Coutinho already lifted Buendia, Ramsey

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes the arrival of Philippe Coutinho has improved everyone's levels. The Villains got off to a poor start in their Premier League clash against Manchester United at home on Saturday, going in 1-0 down at half time. Despite improving in the second period, Villa found...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Cameron Archer
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Keinan Davis
Person
Ollie Watkins
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Sunderland#The Daily Mail#Championship#League One#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Real Madrid striker Benzema: I've been good influence on Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he's been a positive influence on young teammate Vinicius Junior. The Frenchman has been one of, if not the most important player, at Real Madrid in recent times and has helped develop those around him, including Brazilian youngster Vinicius. "I try to make the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Aston Villa are hoping to gain revenge against Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford when the two sides met in the FA Cup third round just a few days ago after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Villa could give debuts to both Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho for this fixture, though, as they look to surge up the table from a disappointing 14th. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEUnited’s momentum will have been raised slightly by victory but they still remained six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal striker Aubameyang may leave Gabon AFCON squad early

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may leave Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations squad early due to health issues. He has missed Gabon's clashes with Comoros and Ghana with medical staff announcing heart lesions found. Arsenal were keen to stress over the weekend that the player is feeling fine, but talks are...
SOCCER
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

AFCON: Ghana fume as Gabon score late to earn point

Gabon scored a controversial late goal against Ghana to draw their Africa Cup of Nations Group C match 1-1. The result puts Gabon, missing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, of Arsenal, with 'heart lesions', on the verge of the last 16. Andre Ayew had put Ghana in front in the 18th minute,...
FIFA
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes slams Premier League scheduling after Leeds defeat

David Moyes has slammed the Premier League's scheduling after West Ham lost to Leeds United on Sunday. The Hammers twice equalised but eventually went down 3-2 at London Stadium. West Ham were forced to play a rescheduled game against Norwich on Wednesday, and Moyes thinks the match impacted their performance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery rues lack of creativity after Elche defeat

Villarreal coach Unai Emery was left unhappy after defeat at Elche. The Basque manager was frustrated with the defeat in a match that looked to be ending in a draw. Lucas Boye struck on 78 minutes for Elche. Emery said, “They tried to stop us from playing. At 0-0, it...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy