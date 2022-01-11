$50k slice on Westlake townhouse; $50k cut on Silver Lake fourplex; $60k chop on East LA duplex

The Aile Est du Genève Aéroport, or East Wing of the Geneva International Airport, now has a 21st century look, with multicolored walls and seating and 215,280 square feet of technical glass. Beyond the futuristic, movie-set look, it’s arguably the world’s most environmentally conscious airport pavilion and a forward-looking gateway into one of Europe’s financial centers. The original 1970s terminal was a featureless, energy-sucking building that was meant to be temporary. The new structure has taken a decade to achieve, from digging the geothermal wells to cool the building, to the four-year construction of the above-ground portion of the terminal. Eddy Dijkhuizen,...

