Energy Industry

Sungrow SC50HV gains accreditation by Thai Provincial Electricity Authority and supplies Thai energy storage market

By SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO.,LTD.
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

The PEA accreditation attests to the SC50HV’s excellent performance and high adaptability to Thai renewable energy sector. More importantly, as SC50HV composes the Power Conversion System unit (PCS) of the ST129CP series, the newly-launched ESS product for APAC’s Commercial& Industrial market, being listed by PEA predicates a strong settlement and supply...

www.pv-magazine.com

TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

TMEIC receives 100 MW order for large-scale battery energy storage systems for power grids in the UK

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (hereinafter, “TMEIC”; President & CEO Masahiko Yamawaki) has signed an agreement to supply large-scale battery energy storage systems for two 49.5MW facilities aimed at power grid stability (two plants totaling approximately 100MW) with Nippon Koei Energy Europe B.V., a European subsidiary of Nippon Koei Co. Limited, through TMEIC Europe Limited. The two facilities are currently being constructed respectively in Tollgate and Cuxton in the southeastern part of the United Kingdom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Botswana issues tender for six PV power plants

The Botswana Power Corporation, Botswana's national power utility, has issued a request for proposals for the development and construction of six solar PV power plants across the Sub-Saharan country. The utility has not provided details on the combined and individual capacity of the solar plants nor has it disclosed details...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Sunseap partners NTUC Club in first solar project for lifestyle and entertainment buildin

The project seeks to make better use of limited spaces for clean energy production by deploying solar panels at underutilised roof spaces within the premises. When completed, the 1.48 MWp system can generate an estimated 1.9 GWh of electricity annually, which is equivalent to avoiding 1,346 metric tons of carbon emissions or offsetting the energy consumption of around 440 four-room HDB flats.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Green hydrogen could disrupt global trade, bilateral energy relations

Rapid growth of the global hydrogen economy can bring significant geoeconomic and geopolitical shifts disrupting global trade and bilateral energy relations, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Already today, over 30 countries and regions are planning for active commerce heralding a considerable growth in cross-border hydrogen trade. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Switzerland’s largest solar park planned to power refinery

Switzerland-based Varo Energy Group and Groupe E have announced the construction of the largest photovoltaic ground-mounted system in the country to date. The facility will have a capacity of 7.7MW and will rely on 19,000 solar modules of the latest generation from the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

World’s largest coal port flicks switch to 100% renewable energy

The Port of Newcastle, Australia, has positioned itself as a leader in the transition to renewable energy, as its operations are now powered entirely by green energy. Newcastle has signed a deal with Iberdrola for a retail power purchase agreement (PPA) that provides the port with large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) linked to the 113 MW Bodangora wind farm near Dubbo, New South Wales.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
South Florida Times

US Energy Market Facing Supply-Side Pressures

Energy demand seems to be floundering a bit, but it’s the supply side of the energy equation that’s keeping the price of oil elevated, analysts said. The price of oil increased on Wednesday in part in response to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on inventory levels of crude oil and refined petroleum products such as gasoline. Data showing a dip in inventory level is usually synonymous with an uptick in demand, while the opposite holds for increases in storage levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Hydrogen refueling stations for automotive market

Anglo-Canadian zero-emission vehicle company First Hydrogen has established NetzeroH2, a subsidiary for the design, production and roll-out of hydrogen refueling stations for the automotive market. The refueling stations will be designed and developed with German consulting firm FEV. The company wants to contribute to the acceleration of the adoption of hydrogen as a main source of fuel for the light to heavy hydrogen mobility sector. “First Hydrogen will also offer fuel-cell-powered supercritical CO2 extraction systems that will allow users to operate the systems in remote locations where there are no electrical power grids available, or the electrical power is unstable,” the company said in a statement. “This already developed supercritical CO2 extraction system is fully operational and can be monitored and supported remotely by the company’s in-house fully integrated software operating system.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries commits over US$75 billion for green energy projects in India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India’s largest private-sector company, which recorded a net profit of INR 53,739 crore ($7.4 billion) in FY 2020-21, has agreed to invest INR 5.6 lakh crore (over US$75 billion) in green energy projects in Gujarat. The company signed an agreement today with the government of Gujarat for the proposed investment in the state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

DNV Gives High Marks to Ampt String Optimizers Used in Utility-Scale PV Solar

Ampt, the world’s #1 DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems, today announced that an updated technology evaluation conducted by DNV, the independent expert in risk management and assurance, gives Ampt String Optimizers high marks in product design, field reliability, and other categories while recognizing Ampt as an experienced power electronics supplier with a 14-year track record of producing DC/DC converters for global utility-scale PV solar markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Sungrow Wins PV Magazine Award 2021 in the Inverter Category for its SG350HX

With pv magazine being one of the most read industry platforms in Europe, this award is widely recognized. Sungrow sees this award assigned by a representative expert jury for the solar industry as an already qualifying appreciation for their next European string inverter product. “The SG350HX features a maximum output...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Fluence, QuantumScape partner on solid-state lithium-metal energy storage

German and U.S.-owned energy storage heavyweight Fluence has entered into a multi-year agreement with U.S. battery start-up QuantumScape to introduce solid-state lithium-metal battery technology in stationary storage applications. The deal has made Fluence the first non-automotive company to partner with the start-up. The agreement, which reserves batteries produced by QuantumScape’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Ubiquitous Energy Closes $30 Million Series B Funding Round

Ubiquitous Energy, the world leader in transparent solar technology — the conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials all while maintaining visible transparency — announces today that the company closed a $30 million Series B funding round late last year. The raise was led by participation from both new and existing investors, including Andersen Corporation, ENEOS, Safar Partners, Hostplus, Red Cedar Ventures, and Riverhorse Investments. Ubiquitous Energy’s technology is the only patented and transparent photovoltaic glass coating that harnesses solar power to generate energy, all while remaining visibly indistinguishable from traditional windows.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solar-powered battery gigafactory gets tick of approval in UK

Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council have given the green light to outline plans for a gigafactory in the English West Midlands, which is looking to attract £2.5 billion ($3.4 billion) in investment. The 530,000 square meter facility will manufacture high-tech lithium-ion batteries for the global automotive and energy storage industries.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Brazil may add another 12 GW of PV this year

Projections from Brazilian solar energy association ABSolar indicate that in 2022, newly installed PV capacity may reach 12 GW, including 8.9 GW from distributed generation, which includes all PV systems not exceeding 5 MW in size, and 3.2 GW from utility-scale solar. If this growth materializes, Brazil's cumulative PV capacity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar announces Jiangxi Jinko’s IPO pricing

Solar giant JinkoSolar yesterday announced it will offer up the 2 billion shares which will constitute the initial public offering of its Jinko Solar Co Ltd main business unit on the Shanghai Stock Exchange for RMB5 (US$0.785) per share to raise a gross RMB10 billion (US$1.57 billion). Some 600,000 shares will be directly placed with “cornerstone investors,” including eight public bodies, two entities which appear to be municipal-owned organizations, and the China Insurance Investment Fund, as well as the Jiangxi Jinko Asset Management Plans funded by the floated business’ management team and “core employees.” With 20% of the company’s stock to be floated on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai exchange, Jinko said it would own 59% of the business after the float. The shares issuance and subscription is set to take place on Monday with allocations to be confirmed on Thursday.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

NREL’s online tool to assess viability of geothermal heat pumps

The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced it has upgraded its REopt web tool, which is designed to evaluate the economic viability of distributed PV, wind, battery storage, combined heat and power (CHP), and thermal energy storage. The application now offers the possibility of evaluating the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Micro-inverter for high-power solar panels from Hoymiles

Chinese micro-inverter maker Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc. has recently unveiled a new product for high-power modules. “The HMS-2000 micro-inverter is being produced at our factory in Hangzhou,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is currently being solar in all markets.”. The device can be connected with...
INDUSTRY

