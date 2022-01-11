Top O&M performance and reputation lead to additional 183 MWp for ENcome Germany

Scotland and the UK can become a leader in floating offshore wind farms, the boss of one of the biggest renewable energy producers in the UK has said.ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson hailed the development of two new ground-breaking wind farms.Instead of being attached to the seabed, they will float on the surface of the water – something that opens up many more square miles of sea to development.The company was awarded the rights to develop the two floating wind farms, the first of their kind in the world, in a new round of awards from Crown Estate Scotland.Contracts worth...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO