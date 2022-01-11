Top O&M performance and reputation lead to additional 183 MWp for ENcome Germany

Anglo-Canadian zero-emission vehicle company First Hydrogen has established NetzeroH2, a subsidiary for the design, production and roll-out of hydrogen refueling stations for the automotive market. The refueling stations will be designed and developed with German consulting firm FEV. The company wants to contribute to the acceleration of the adoption of hydrogen as a main source of fuel for the light to heavy hydrogen mobility sector. “First Hydrogen will also offer fuel-cell-powered supercritical CO2 extraction systems that will allow users to operate the systems in remote locations where there are no electrical power grids available, or the electrical power is unstable,” the company said in a statement. “This already developed supercritical CO2 extraction system is fully operational and can be monitored and supported remotely by the company’s in-house fully integrated software operating system.”
