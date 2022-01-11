ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top O&M performance and reputation lead to additional 183 MWp for ENcome Germany

By ENcome Energy Performance GmbH
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

While talks with Athos Solar GmbH (“Athos”) started already earlier in 2021, the extended cooperation with 7C Solarparken AG (“7C”) and various group companies came about even more swiftly. The onboarding of about 50 new PV plants across Germany has already started....

Germany’s second rooftop PV tender concludes with average price of €0.0743/kWh

Germany's Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has published the results of the country's second tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 to 750kW. The agency reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233MW and selected 136 projects totaling 154MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570 and €0.0828 per kWh and the final average price was €0.0743.
Botswana issues tender for six PV power plants

The Botswana Power Corporation, Botswana's national power utility, has issued a request for proposals for the development and construction of six solar PV power plants across the Sub-Saharan country. The utility has not provided details on the combined and individual capacity of the solar plants nor has it disclosed details...
Switzerland’s largest solar park planned to power refinery

Switzerland-based Varo Energy Group and Groupe E have announced the construction of the largest photovoltaic ground-mounted system in the country to date. The facility will have a capacity of 7.7MW and will rely on 19,000 solar modules of the latest generation from the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM).
India expands domestic content rules for open-access, net-metering PV projects

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has expanded the scope of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) to open access and net-metering projects from April 1, 2022. Accordingly, only the models and manufacturers included in the ALMM list will be eligible for use in government projects, government-assisted projects, projects under government schemes and programs, open access, and net-metering projects.
Philippines clears 62 PV projects totaling 1.3GW for renewable portfolio standards

The Philippines' Department of Energy (DoE) has published the list of operational renewable energy projects that are eligible for the renewable portfolio standards (RPS), which mandates the country's electricity providers to source an agreed portion of their energy supply from renewable energy power projects. The list includes 62 solar projects...
Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Germany

Milk was the most produced food commodity in Germany in 2019 followed by sugarbeets and wheat. Germany produced more than 43 million metric tons of milk in 2019. Germany produced more than 1 million metric tons of 17 different food commodities in 2019.
TMEIC receives 100 MW order for large-scale battery energy storage systems for power grids in the UK

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (hereinafter, “TMEIC”; President & CEO Masahiko Yamawaki) has signed an agreement to supply large-scale battery energy storage systems for two 49.5MW facilities aimed at power grid stability (two plants totaling approximately 100MW) with Nippon Koei Energy Europe B.V., a European subsidiary of Nippon Koei Co. Limited, through TMEIC Europe Limited. The two facilities are currently being constructed respectively in Tollgate and Cuxton in the southeastern part of the United Kingdom.
Ecoflow launches its portable solar storage solution in Europe

North American manufacturer Ecoflow has brought what it claims to be the fastest charging residential battery in the world, to Europe. At its launch last summer, Ecoflow swept the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform with its Delta Pro portable power solution. The start-up raised the equivalent of €10.6 million in the two-month campaign.
Green hydrogen could disrupt global trade, bilateral energy relations

Rapid growth of the global hydrogen economy can bring significant geoeconomic and geopolitical shifts disrupting global trade and bilateral energy relations, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Already today, over 30 countries and regions are planning for active commerce heralding a considerable growth in cross-border hydrogen trade. The...
Report: Made-In-Germany Tesla Model Y Performance Coming In March

The Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany appears to be on the last straight to start series production of the Tesla Model Y. Technically, the company is probably well advanced and almost ready, as the flyover videos from the last week revealed a two-digit number of brand new cars assembled at the site. The company recently received approval to produce 2,000 Model Y (potentially test or demo cars) as part of the preparation for series production. Many of those cars already left the factory on carriers - including the first ones in late 2021.
Energy boss: Wind farm contracts make Scotland world leader in floating turbines

Scotland and the UK can become a leader in floating offshore wind farms, the boss of one of the biggest renewable energy producers in the UK has said.ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson hailed the development of two new ground-breaking wind farms.Instead of being attached to the seabed, they will float on the surface of the water – something that opens up many more square miles of sea to development.The company was awarded the rights to develop the two floating wind farms, the first of their kind in the world, in a new round of awards from Crown Estate Scotland.Contracts worth...
World’s largest coal port flicks switch to 100% renewable energy

The Port of Newcastle, Australia, has positioned itself as a leader in the transition to renewable energy, as its operations are now powered entirely by green energy. Newcastle has signed a deal with Iberdrola for a retail power purchase agreement (PPA) that provides the port with large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) linked to the 113 MW Bodangora wind farm near Dubbo, New South Wales.
Sungrow Wins PV Magazine Award 2021 in the Inverter Category for its SG350HX

With pv magazine being one of the most read industry platforms in Europe, this award is widely recognized. Sungrow sees this award assigned by a representative expert jury for the solar industry as an already qualifying appreciation for their next European string inverter product. “The SG350HX features a maximum output...
DNV Gives High Marks to Ampt String Optimizers Used in Utility-Scale PV Solar

Ampt, the world’s #1 DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems, today announced that an updated technology evaluation conducted by DNV, the independent expert in risk management and assurance, gives Ampt String Optimizers high marks in product design, field reliability, and other categories while recognizing Ampt as an experienced power electronics supplier with a 14-year track record of producing DC/DC converters for global utility-scale PV solar markets.
Brazil may add another 12 GW of PV this year

Projections from Brazilian solar energy association ABSolar indicate that in 2022, newly installed PV capacity may reach 12 GW, including 8.9 GW from distributed generation, which includes all PV systems not exceeding 5 MW in size, and 3.2 GW from utility-scale solar. If this growth materializes, Brazil's cumulative PV capacity...
Elgin Energy announces sale of UK’s largest solar portfolio to Iberdrola’s Scottish Power Renewables

The portfolio sale marks the UK’s largest solar PV transaction to date, consisting of 12 projects at the pre-construction stage located across England, Wales and Scotland, with a combined capacity of 519MW. The portfolio also includes a co-located 70MW battery solution that is at an advanced stage of development. It is anticipated that the projects will be operational between 2023-2025.
Green bond in Bangladesh attracts investors in trading debut

Bangladesh’s first Green Sukuk Bond, floated to raise $400 million to fund 230 MW of solar power generation, made its trading debut on the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on Thursday. On the first trading day the Tk 100 (US$1.16) per unit priced bond received commendable response from the...
The Hydrogen Stream: Hydrogen refueling stations for automotive market

Anglo-Canadian zero-emission vehicle company First Hydrogen has established NetzeroH2, a subsidiary for the design, production and roll-out of hydrogen refueling stations for the automotive market. The refueling stations will be designed and developed with German consulting firm FEV. The company wants to contribute to the acceleration of the adoption of hydrogen as a main source of fuel for the light to heavy hydrogen mobility sector. “First Hydrogen will also offer fuel-cell-powered supercritical CO2 extraction systems that will allow users to operate the systems in remote locations where there are no electrical power grids available, or the electrical power is unstable,” the company said in a statement. “This already developed supercritical CO2 extraction system is fully operational and can be monitored and supported remotely by the company’s in-house fully integrated software operating system.”
Solar-powered battery gigafactory gets tick of approval in UK

Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council have given the green light to outline plans for a gigafactory in the English West Midlands, which is looking to attract £2.5 billion ($3.4 billion) in investment. The 530,000 square meter facility will manufacture high-tech lithium-ion batteries for the global automotive and energy storage industries.
