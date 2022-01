Core technology player Global Processing Services has secured USD 100 million in funding to grow its embedded finance and API payments platform, according to TechCrunch. Singapore-based investor Temasek and US-based firm MissionOG are the two investors in this latest tranche of funding, which is coming in the form of an extension of a USD 300 million investment that GPS announced back in October 2021, closing out the full round at USD 400 million. Advent International and Viking Global Investors co-led that previous round, which gave them a controlling stake in GPS. Other investors in the company include Visa. As with the earlier part of the round, GPS — which is based in London, England — is not disclosing its valuation today.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO