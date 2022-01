PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An NFL mom pulled double duty on Sunday. Donna Kelce, the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was on a mission. She watched both of her sons play in the first round of the playoffs. Her journey, of course, started in Tampa Bay to watch Jason Kelce play against the Buccaneers. As soon as that game wrapped up, Donna Kelce flew to Kansas City for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1...

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO