Switzerland-based neo bank Yapeal has announced partnering with language travel provider EF Education First. EF Switzerland is a language travel provider offering thousands of students the opportunity to study languages ​​abroad. Neo-bank Yapeal will be delivering the company its financial solution for going abroad, seeing as, according to EF, the Yapeal app fits the needs of language students well. Usually, money exchange and cash withdrawals abroad cost a lot and, depending on the bank card and provider, high fees may apply.

TRAVEL ・ 4 HOURS AGO