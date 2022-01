When we last encountered The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye on his 2020 opus After Hours, he was stumbling around Vegas’ seedy, neon-lit streets with a maniacal smile and stone-cold demeanor. The project took his hedonistic ponderings to cinematic and existential new levels, questioning his dealings with drugs, sex, and celebrity through his loneliness, paralyzing habits, and manic bravado. As much as he didn’t want it to, the night’s end was always coming. “I’m running out of time/ 'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky,” he sang on the blockbuster hit “Blinding Lights,” viewing the sun as vampiric kryptonite. On his follow-up Dawn FM, the light has finally caught up with him.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO