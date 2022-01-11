ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife A 'Steadying Force' Amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Prince Andrew's Controversies? Duchess Subtly Paid Tribute To Princess Diana And Queen Elizabeth

By Jastine Mejares
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly maintaining a wholesome persona to save the Firm. Kate Middleton and Prince William are two of the most active members of the royal family. As a matter of fact, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been actively gracing events and doing their royal...

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Wants To Buy A $41M Mansion In Montecito? Sussex Family’s Documentary To Be Filmed In Their New Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children will, allegedly, appear in a documentary for Netflix. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have big plans this year. Other than Prince Harry’s memoir, he will also be producing a documentary on the Invictus Games for Netflix. There are also reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle will also release new projects with Spotify on top of their other engagements.
CELEBRITIES
Prince William Fury: Duke 'All Over The Place' After Meghan Markle Took A Swipe At Kate Middleton? Royal Reportedly Didn’t Want To Attend Princess Diana Statue Unveiling With Prince Harry

Prince William was reportedly "reeling" after learning about Meghan Markle's bombshell interview. Prince William, together with Kate Middleton, has been maintaining a strong front amid all the issues and controversies hounding the royal family. As a matter of fact, the father of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was named as one of the most active members of the Firm after he managed to attend 108 of his 223 royal duties in flesh.
CELEBRITIES
Prince Andrew Plans To Discredit Meghan Markle By Using Duchess’ Lies Against Her If She’s Called To Testify

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about Meghan Markle possibly testifying against him in court so he plans to discredit her. In its Jan. 17 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew wants to use the lies that Markle said against the Duchess of Sussex. More specifically, the Duke of York allegedly plans to expose the truth about Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom, as well as racism allegations.
CELEBRITIES
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk
This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
Sarah Ferguson Knows What Princess Diana Would Say About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah, Duchess of York, is pretty sure she knows how her late friend Princess Diana would feel about the lives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living now. The former Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― Diana’s son and daughter-in-law ― during an appearance on the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta” last week.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
CELEBRITIES
A Major Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince William Leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for more than 10 years, but things weren’t always perfect for their pair throughout the duration of their lengthy courtship. Back in 2007 the pair endured a brief split during which Prince William was spotted out at a number of nightclubs letting loose while Middleton kept a brave face. Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out about that time in the couple’s relationship, revealing how Kate likely felt.
CELEBRITIES
Queen Elizabeth Death: Here’s What Happens After The Monarch Passes Away

Queen Elizabeth's death is one of the saddest events that could happen to the royal family, as well as the royal fans. At the age of 95, the monarch doesn't have long to live. Her late mom, the Queen Mother, passed away at the age of 101, and the queen's husband, Prince Philip, died months before his 100th birthday.
