Bank Nifty lagged despite Nifty hovering around life time high amid concern of Fed/RBI tightening and lingering Omicron/COVID disruptions. India’s Bank Nifty closed around 38370.40 Friday; slumped almost -1% in the last two trading days. Broader market Nifty closed around 18234.80, just -1.9% down from the lifetime high (LTH) 18604.45 scaled in Oct’21. But Bank Nifty is still around 9% down from Oct’21 LTH 41829.60. Nifty corrected around -11.79% from Oct’21 LTH to Dec’21 low 16410.20, while Bank Nifty corrected almost -18.67% in the same period to make a low 34018.45. In brief, Bank Nifty is underperforming broader market Nifty, which gained around +24.12% in 2021 against +13.49% for Bank Nifty in the same period.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO