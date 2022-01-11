AUDIO ON-DEMAND: Hinds vs East Central (basketball)

The Samford Bulldogs (11-5, 1-3) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 2-3) have both struggled in conference play. One of these teams will get a conference win today when they get their game started at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. This ETSU and Samford college basketball game cannot...
The Memphis Tigers (9-6, 3-2) and East Carolina Pirates (10-5, 1-2) are each coming off hard fought losses. They will meet on Saturday at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT with the Tigers favored to win by 7.5-points. This Memphis and ECU college basketball game cannot be viewed on...
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
The post Norfolk State holds off Howard to stay perfect in MEAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In a classic heavyweight Big Ten battle, No. 4 Purdue outlasted No. 17 Illinois in double overtime, 96-88, handing the Illini their first conference loss of the season. Andre Curbelo returned to the court for the first time in nearly two months and after missing 11 straight games. The sophomore point guard […]
On the days that Drake women’s basketball player Courtney Becker has to wake up early, she’ll set two alarms on her phone. The first, a quiet ring, will peacefully go off in her room at Drake’s Goodwin-Kirk Hall dorms. A minute or so later, a less-subtle alarm goes off if Becker has gotten up.
“It is loud,” Becker says with a chuckle. “Loud. I don’t know what it is. Beeping.”
...
Florida State vs. Syracuse: The Seminoles continue to gain momentum as they went on the road and took down Syracuse, 76-71. Caleb Mills scored 19 points with 5 assists, and RayQuan Evans chipped in 15 points with 5 assists for the ‘Noles. Four Syracuse players scored in double-figures. Buddy Boeheim led them in scoring with […]
After a two-week hiatus Naperville Central is competing in its second contest since December 30th and their first conference game in nearly a month. They welcome the Metea Valley Mustangs, a team that is still looking for their first conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.
B-MO in the MO’rning – A big congratulations went out this morning to first time winner Brandon Burrage of Noxipater this morning. Brandon not only won a 4 pack of tickets and pit passes, but it was his first time winning anything on the radio! Congratulations Brandon, you were long overdue for a win! Listen for your chance to do the same, coming up later today!
Comments / 0