Public Safety

Opening arguments begin in sexual assault, kidnapping trial

By Dylan Sherman
pinejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury trial for a man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman began on Friday, Jan. 7, with opening arguments and testimony from the victim. Dennis Michael St. John Jr., of Scanlon, was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon...

www.pinejournal.com

The Independent

US alleged criminal who ‘faked death’ faces extradition after arrest in Glasgow

A man who is believed to have faked his own death and fled the US to evade prosecution faces extradition after being found at a hospital in Glasgow Nicholas Rossi, who is known by various other names, was wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Utah in 2008, the Utah County Attorney’s Office said.The 34-year-old was arrested using another alias, Arthur Knight, at a hospital in Glasgow in December and has since been taken into custody.It is understood he was being treated for Covid at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.Utah prosecutors said the alleged fugitive “fled the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

