Violent Currents and Heads on Fire: Readings by Scott Mitchel May, Adam Ai, and Claire Taylor

Indonesian American poet Cynthia Dewi Oka joins Greenlight virtually to share her third collection of poems. Fire Is Not a Country renders a multivocal lyric portrait of Oka’s family that dives into the implications of being variously parents, children, workers, and unwanted human beings under the savage reign of global capitalism and resurgent nativism. In a voice that wrestles with multiple histories and temporalities, Oka’s poems track how the energies of migration, exploitation, patriarchal violation, and political repression shape and spar with familial love and obligation. For Greenlight’s first poetry event of 2022, we are delighted to welcome Oka in conversation with acclaimed poet and fiction writer Jenny Zhang (Sour Heart) for a conversation on craft, legacy, and writing to honor the unassimilable.
