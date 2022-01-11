ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violent Currents and Heads on Fire: Readings by Scott Mitchel May, Adam Ai, and Claire Taylor

Literary Hub
Cover picture for the articleMicro is a podcast for short but powerful writing. Each episode features a few short pieces of fiction, creative nonfiction, and/or poetry read by the author. Mint syrup, violent currents, and glossy suds. This episode holds a lens up to everyday life and examines the profound effect of changed...

Deadline

Rosa Lee Hawkins Dies: ‘Chapel Of Love’ Singer With The Dixie Cups Was 76

Rosa Lee Hawkins, whose group the Dixie Cups bumped the Beatles off the No. 1 position on the charts in 1964 with their hit “Chapel of Love,” died Tuesday at age 76 in Tampa, FL. She was 76 and passed from internal bleeding resulting from complications during surgery at Tampa General Hospital, according to her sister, Barbara Ann Hawkins, who was also a member of the group. “Chapel of Love” was the debut single from the Dixie Cups, and replaced the Beatles  “Love Me Do” as No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song had a bit of a revival on...
TAMPA, FL
Literary Hub

Once Upon A Wardrobe by Patti Callahan, Read by Fiona Hardingham

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Fiona Hardingham showcases her great range in her enchanting and touching narration of Patti Callahan’s historical novel,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Evan Hughes (The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup) Andrew Lipstein (Last Resort) Nikki May (Wahala) Sequoia Nagamatsu (How High We Go in the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

A Beautiful Sadness: On the People and Places That Will Forever Haunt Us

Haunted. That’s what those who knew my grandmother, Anne, say about her. Beautiful, but never happy. She died when I was too young to remember her but I love looking at photographs of her. She looks like someone who is missing something. She was very beautiful, in a vintage Hollywood way, and very sad. No other collision of adjectives captivates me more.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

The Bell Jar was supposed to have a sequel, told through “the eyes of health.”

Today is the 59th anniversary of the first publication of Sylvia Plath’s semi-autobiographical novel The Bell Jar, which chronicles 19-year-old Esther Greenwood’s depressive spiral, suicide attempt, and institutionalization. “To the person in the bell jar,” Plath writes, “blank and stopped as a dead baby, the world itself is a bad dream.” The novel has become many things in the six decades since its publication, not least a visual shorthand to indicate the presence of a Sad Literary Heroine (and the inspiration for many book covers of varying quality), and Plath herself remains a subject of keen fascination and constant re-evaluation, but this week I came across a little tidbit that was new to me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imdb.com

The Art Of The Mitchells Vs The Machines Book Is Officially Free To Read Online

The Netflix film "The Mitchells vs The Machines" is just the sweetest thing out there. It was one of the only films my entire family could agree on during the holidays. Aside from the lovely story about creativity, reliance on technology, and the love of family, it's got Monchi, played by famous doggie personality Doug the Pug. A film like this is a gift during a really crappy time in the world, but it's not the only gift you're getting. According to a tweet from Cartoon Brew, you can now check out the book "The Art of The Mitchells vs The Machines" for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Cynthia Dewi Oka and Jenny Zhang on Writing and Honoring the Unassimilable

Indonesian American poet Cynthia Dewi Oka joins Greenlight virtually to share her third collection of poems. Fire Is Not a Country renders a multivocal lyric portrait of Oka’s family that dives into the implications of being variously parents, children, workers, and unwanted human beings under the savage reign of global capitalism and resurgent nativism. In a voice that wrestles with multiple histories and temporalities, Oka’s poems track how the energies of migration, exploitation, patriarchal violation, and political repression shape and spar with familial love and obligation. For Greenlight’s first poetry event of 2022, we are delighted to welcome Oka in conversation with acclaimed poet and fiction writer Jenny Zhang (Sour Heart) for a conversation on craft, legacy, and writing to honor the unassimilable.
BROOKLYN, NY
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Literary Hub

Leigh Stein on Reading Anne Frank During Quarantine

At the beginning of the pandemic, I wanted to read works by writers who had survived a plague. I reread Tony Kushner’s Angels in America (“You’re scared,” Louis says to Joe. “So am I. Everybody is in the land of the free. God help us all.”) I learned that Yeats wrote “The Second Coming” while his pregnant wife was extremely ill during the 1918 influenza epidemic (“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold…”).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
Literary Hub

Daggers Drawn Edited by Maxim Jakubowski, Read by a Full Cast

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. 19 prize-winning crime and mystery short stories from Daggers Drawn, edited by Maxim Jakubowski, are narrated by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Megan Nolan Reads from Her Visceral Novel, Acts of Desperation

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

