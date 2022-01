Boris Johnson’s failure to check for missing WhatsApp messages crucial to the investigation into his lavish Downing Street flat refurbishment has been condemned by his ethics adviser.Christopher Geidt has attacked the failure to take up an offer by Tory donor Lord Brownlow to provide the Cabinet Office “with all the material” behind the controversy.In a letter to the prime minister – released alongside an apology from Mr Johnson – Lord Geidt describes the omission as ‘extraordinary”.“I consider that the greatest possible care should have been taken to assemble all relevant material and this standard has not been met,” the...

U.K. ・ 11 DAYS AGO