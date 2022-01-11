Ben H. Winters on Writing His Most Personal Book

Welcome to I’m a Writer But, where two writers-and talk to other writers-and about their work, their lives, their other work, the stuff that takes up any free time they have, all the stuff they’re not able to get to, and the ways in which any of us get anything done....
Kyle Rittenhouse is in talks with his advisers about writing a book charting his “unorthodox journey into adulthood”, his spokesman says.David Hancock told Newsweek the book would “convey positive messages” about being thrust into the national spotlight after he shot and killed two men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.“Kyle isn’t a doom-and-gloom kinda guy. He’s a goofy, charming, pragmatist with very unique, but optimistic, worldview shaped by an experience very few people can truly relate to but many can understand,” Mr Hancock told the site.In November, Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was cleared of all charges in the deaths of...
I love to read books. I enjoy reading books, magazines, newspapers and reading online. Nowadays, I am following some writers on medium and enjoying reading their content. As the area of the internet makes progress, it brings many new ways to explore. Internet provides a variety of reading content with just one click away. These days medium is my library. From which I pick my favourite niche, writer, and publication to read. However, this is not the only thing. I have an enormous collection of books in hard form as well. Reading is the most joyful, pleasing, and productive habit. Reading books makes not only my time productive, yet it also nourishes my mind with a healthy amount of knowledge that plays a role in making me think more wisely.
I regularly get emails from survivors asking for advice on how to start writing their memoir about abuse, or they’d like to take what they went through and transform it into a novel, replacing themselves with a character they’re dreaming up. Some have already written their book and just need it to find a home in a bookstore. They want to know how to get from A to B.
Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Fiona Hardingham showcases her great range in her enchanting and touching narration of Patti Callahan’s historical novel,...
Two decades ago, I wrote my very first novel while working at The Community Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. That job enabled me to complete my book, not just because of the flexible hours, but because the other staffers were all aspiring writers, and many of our regulars were famous writers, and so the conversations we had there fostered a love of literature and writing that picked me up when I fell down, and cheered me on when I was close to the finish line.
With social media algorithms changing rapidly, more people in every niche getting online, and tighter wallets in many circles than ever before, it's critical for those who want to write their books to get it done sooner rather than later.
The tony upper west side of Manhattan hosts a curious edifice known as the Rose Center for Earth and Space—a great glass cube within which enormous replicas of our solar system’s planets appear to levitate unassisted. The venue is arguably best known for its world-class Hayden Planetarium, but my favorite of its many mind-bending installations is something called “The Cosmic Pathway.” It’s a 360-foot trail that descends in a spiral and presents you with the 13-billion-year history of the universe. Its apex represents the Big Bang—the moment at which Nothing became Everything—and with each downward step you travel tens of millions of years through cosmological history toward our current position in space-time.
“I think a lot about how to map the scale of our own lives against the scale of existence.”. Not long after Kathryn Schulz fell in love with the woman she would marry, her beloved father died. Now she’s written a memoir, Lost & Found, in which she shares these deeply personal stories and expands them into a consideration of the ways that loss and discovery and joy and grief affect, and intermingle in, all of our lives. In our Book Dreams conversation with Kathryn, we discuss everything from the jaw-droppingly fascinating childhood of Kathryn’s father, to the surprisingly rich history—and all-too-often overlooked complexity—of the word “and,” to the meaning that scarcity bestows on life.
Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
Claire Messud is the guest. Her new novel, A Dream Life, is out now from Tablo Tales. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’m thinking of people listening who might be writers or aspiring writers and trying to differentiate between when you’re imposing a plot on a character and when you’re following the truth of the character. I have to imagine you’re going to say that it’s an intuitive process. You have to sort of feel it. But is there anything else you could add to that, in terms of how in a nuts and bolts way you discern as a writer when you’re on the right track and when you’re doing things in a way that’s true to the character versus imposing on the character?
2021 was one of the best years for books about film in recent memory, a statement I make with no self-interest whatsoever. As noted in our holiday gift guide, the year yielded must-have explorations of genre cinema, behind-the-scenes exposés, and book-length celebrations of filmmakers like David Fincher, Spike Lee, and Gus Van Sant; if you’re paying any attention at all, your to-read stack (or your Wishlist) is piled high already.
Lit Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir Ducks, which will be published by Drawn & Quarterly this September. After university, Katie Beaton went out west to take advantage of Alberta’s oil rush, part of the long tradition of East Coasters. With the singular goal of paying off her student loans, what the journey will actually cost Katie will be far more than she anticipates.
The following is excerpted from Annie Dillard’s The Writing Life and appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. To comfort friends discouraged by their writing pace, you could offer them this:. It takes years to write a book—between two and ten years. Less is...
The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books.
For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
On New Year’s Day, I found myself watching one of the most delightful rom-coms I have ever seen but had only heard about recently. All hail Crossing Delancey, a film that came out (coincidentally on New Year’s Day!) in 1988. Readers may think it sounds familiar, and that might be because it was recently given a shout-out in this New York Times profile on the owner of Sweet Pickle Books, whose store pays homage to the movie. (Personally, I first heard about it from my dear friends and colleagues over at CrimeReads. The real crime here being that not enough people have seen this movie!)
And just like that… a whole new bunch of books coming into the world this week!
Hanya Yanagihara's To Paradise, Bernard MacLaverty's Blank Pages, Jami Attenberg's I Came All This Way to Meet You, and Carl Bernstein's Chasing History all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week.
Everyone knows that Jess Mariano was the most alluring boyfriend on , no questions asked. And everyone knows that if you were once a 15-year-old bookworm committed to watching Gilmore Girls almost daily, then you would have had a crush on him—and his reading list. But of course, as you get older, you not only see the flaws in your past crushes, you also see some room for improvement in their reading lists. So dear reader, to lighten up this cold and dreary month of January, I come bearing a few book recommendations for Jess Mariano (that you can sift through too!).
