Madam by Debby Applegate, Read by Erin Bennett

Behind the Mic
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Erin Bennett’s...

Literary Hub

Once Upon A Wardrobe by Patti Callahan, Read by Fiona Hardingham

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Fiona Hardingham showcases her great range in her enchanting and touching narration of Patti Callahan’s historical novel,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Daggers Drawn Edited by Maxim Jakubowski, Read by a Full Cast

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. 19 prize-winning crime and mystery short stories from Daggers Drawn, edited by Maxim Jakubowski, are narrated by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Megan Nolan Reads from Her Visceral Novel, Acts of Desperation

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Ben H. Winters on Writing His Most Personal Book

Welcome to I’m a Writer But, where two writers-and talk to other writers-and about their work, their lives, their other work, the stuff that takes up any free time they have, all the stuff they’re not able to get to, and the ways in which any of us get anything done. Plus: book recommendations, bad jokes, okay jokes, despair, joy, and anything else we’ve got going on that week. Hosted by Lindsay Hunter and Alex Higley.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Leigh Stein on Reading Anne Frank During Quarantine

At the beginning of the pandemic, I wanted to read works by writers who had survived a plague. I reread Tony Kushner’s Angels in America (“You’re scared,” Louis says to Joe. “So am I. Everybody is in the land of the free. God help us all.”) I learned that Yeats wrote “The Second Coming” while his pregnant wife was extremely ill during the 1918 influenza epidemic (“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold…”).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Annie Dillard on How Writers Learn to Trust Instinct

The following is excerpted from Annie Dillard’s The Writing Life and appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. To comfort friends discouraged by their writing pace, you could offer them this:. It takes years to write a book—between two and ten years. Less is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are 7 book recommendations for Jess Mariano.

Everyone knows that Jess Mariano was the most alluring boyfriend on , no questions asked. And everyone knows that if you were once a 15-year-old bookworm committed to watching Gilmore Girls almost daily, then you would have had a crush on him—and his reading list. But of course, as you get older, you not only see the flaws in your past crushes, you also see some room for improvement in their reading lists. So dear reader, to lighten up this cold and dreary month of January, I come bearing a few book recommendations for Jess Mariano (that you can sift through too!).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
In Memoriam: Carl Bennett

The Yeshiva University’s Board of Trustees is profoundly saddened by the passing of Carl Bennett of blessed memory, who together with his late wife, Dorothy (Becker) Bennett, were Benefactors of Yeshiva University. They established the Carl and Dorothy Bennett Chair in Pastoral Counseling at the Wurzweiler School of Social...
Literary Hub

Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore on Writing on Your Own Terms

This essay was originally presented as a talk at the Tin House Summer Workshop. You can listen to it on Between the Covers, a literary radio show and podcast. When I was a kid, and I said I wanted to be a writer, my grandmother, who was a visual artist, told me that most great writers never got published. I don’t think she meant this to be encouraging, but it was actually the best thing anyone could have said. It taught me that writing on my own terms would mean writing against the world, and I already knew this was the only way to become an artist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Émile Zola was a bad art friend.

It’s safe to say the biggest literary story of 2021 was the saga of the Bad Art Friend. Writer and GrubStreet writing instructor Sonya Larson lifted a Facebook post Dawn Dorland, a writing acquaintance and fellow GrubStreet instructor, posted about donating a kidney and put it in a short story about a delusional, white savior-ish kidney donor; Dorland found it and pursued legal action; hundreds of texts and emails between Sonya and her writing group dunking on Dorland surfaced in discovery; Twitter exploded with discourse about artistic freedom and ethics among fellow writers. The Bad Art Friend story was sticky for several reasons—the mean messages between the derangedly-named “Chunky Monkeys,” the regional clout of GrubStreet, the kidney donation detail, writers’ desperation to tweet about writing when it comes up in the news—but this kind of artistic conflict is far from new. Case in point: the rift between Émile Zola, novelist/playwright/founder of the naturalism movement, and painter Paul Cézanne. Their decades-long friendship was destroyed when Zola, in a Sonya-like move, wrote a book heavily featuring a self-destructive, unsuccessful painter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Kathryn Schulz on the Interplay of Joy and Grief in Our Lives

“I think a lot about how to map the scale of our own lives against the scale of existence.”. Not long after Kathryn Schulz fell in love with the woman she would marry, her beloved father died. Now she’s written a memoir, Lost & Found, in which she shares these deeply personal stories and expands them into a consideration of the ways that loss and discovery and joy and grief affect, and intermingle in, all of our lives. In our Book Dreams conversation with Kathryn, we discuss everything from the jaw-droppingly fascinating childhood of Kathryn’s father, to the surprisingly rich history—and all-too-often overlooked complexity—of the word “and,” to the meaning that scarcity bestows on life.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Finally, a rom-com in which books are bad!

On New Year’s Day, I found myself watching one of the most delightful rom-coms I have ever seen but had only heard about recently. All hail Crossing Delancey, a film that came out (coincidentally on New Year’s Day!) in 1988. Readers may think it sounds familiar, and that might be because it was recently given a shout-out in this New York Times profile on the owner of Sweet Pickle Books, whose store pays homage to the movie. (Personally, I first heard about it from my dear friends and colleagues over at CrimeReads. The real crime here being that not enough people have seen this movie!)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 10

Since late December, Mercury has been approaching its retrograde period. And this week, on Friday morning, Mercury retrograde officially begins. As the planet of thought and communication moves backwards through Aquarius, your primary task — and your biggest challenge — is to slow down. Hastily reached conclusions are unlikely to be on target; rushing your plans will only set you back in the long run. This is a time for reflection, for considering the possibility that you’ve erred. During this retrograde period, which lasts until early February, there are no shortcuts, no easy paths out of your confusion. But when you take the long route, you’ll find the clarity you seek.
LIFESTYLE

