Pokémon Go-obsessed LA police officers ignored robbery to catch a Snorlax

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo LAPD officers ignored a call for backup in favor of trying to catch ‘em all in Pokémon Go, according to recently published court documents. The officers — Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell — were subsequently fired for their transgression, though it was only the suspicion of a senior officer that...

www.digitaltrends.com

hypebeast.com

2 LAPD Officers Were Fired After Playing 'Pokémon Go' Instead of Attending to a Robbery

Two Los Angeles police officers were fired for playing ignoring a robbery to play Pokémon Go. The two men appealed the decision, which was denied earlier this week. According to court documents, the two men were assigned to a patrol in the LAPD Southwest Division in 2017 when a radio call was made requesting backup to a robbery taking place at Crenshaw Mall. The filing states that the two former police officers did not respond to the calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two LAPD officers were fired for chasing a Snorlax in Pokémon GO while on duty

Two LAPD police officers were fired in 2017 for playing Pokémon GO while on duty and a California judge has denied their reinstatement appeal. A report by VICE notes that, according to court documents, former LAPD officers Eric Mitchell and Louis Lozano lost their jobs for “willfully abdicating their duty to assist a commanding officer’s response to a robbery in progress and playing a Pokémon mobile game while on duty.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
