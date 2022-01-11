Pokémon Go-obsessed LA police officers ignored robbery to catch a Snorlax

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a hit and run involving an elderly man in the Austin neighborhood on Jan. 11.
According to police, shortly after 1 p.m., someone driving a red Ford sedan was heading east down Thomas Street and being chased by a black sedan. As the Ford sped through an intersection, the driver struck a parked Nissan Rogue on the south side of the street and lost control, striking 75-year-old Andrew Wells.
Wells was walking through a crosswalk when he was struck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead.
Crime Stoppers is offering up $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the offender(s).
Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-535-STOP, or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.
Comments / 0