Pokémon Go-obsessed LA police officers ignored robbery to catch a Snorlax

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man who used his car to ram into several unmarked police cars in Margate on Friday has been taken into custody, according to police. Officials say Carlos Alberto Valladares Lugo is now facing a slew of charges, including several counts of aggravated battery on a police officer, grand theft auto and criminal mischief over a thousand dollars. He was initially wanted on gun charges. Police said he was spotted on Friday and then they say he used his car as a weapon as they tried to arrest him. One deputy was hurt in the process of getting Valladares Lugo into custody.

