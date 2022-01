With a 14-18-5 record (as of January 14, 2022), eight points out of a playoff spot, and in the sixth spot in the 2022 NHL Draft lottery (if they owned their first-round pick), the Blackhawks are not really in a position that you want to be in. They’re not good enough to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but not bad enough to bottom-out. Or at least they are not trying to bottom-out as of this moment. This week, we saw top prospect Lukas Reichel make his NHL debut with the Blackhawks, which is a big deal even if his first stint in the NHL will be short.

