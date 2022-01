Tennis players must learn to move on quickly from defeats but, for Liam Broady qualifying for the Australian Open put right a wrong that has rankled for seven years.The 28-year-old was clearly emotional after coming from a set and 5-2 down to defeat in-form Russian Roman Safiullin on Friday and reach the main draw in Melbourne for the first time.Broady lay down on the court soaking it all in, and prominent in his mind was what happened on the same courts in 2015 when his first experience of an overseas grand slam as a senior pro turned sour.Broady, then...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO