A Promise Tuscaloosa . . . Over sixty-five million. That is the number of refugees in our country currently, people who have had to leave their homes due to conflict and persecution, and it is higher that it is higher than it has ever been. The United Nations has asked leaders to work together in receiving refugees so that every child will get an education, each adult will find meaningful employment, and every family will have a home.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO