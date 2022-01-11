This Is the Red Lipstick I Wear to My Most Important Meetings

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What if I told you that, before downloading TikTok in 2021, I had never tried a single Charlotte Tilbury makeup product? As a beauty writer, that sentence was embarrassing to write, but it had to be said. The app, connecting complete strangers together with trending songs, videos, and interests, really does have a tight grip on consumers — especially beauty lovers. So many viral videos and trends have had us filling our makeup bags (and emptying our bank accounts) with every Charlottle Tilbury makeup product we've been lucky enough to get our hands on. And I mean that quite literally: products like the Beauty Light Wand and Flawless Filter sell out faster than your local pharmacies' COVID tests.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO