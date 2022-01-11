ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Red Lipstick I Wear to My Most Important Meetings

By Jessica Cruel
Allure
 6 days ago

Since being elevated to the position of editor in chief at Allure, I have been on a roller coaster of emotions. First euphoria, then fear — impostor syndrome set in within 48 hours — then a sustained feeling of being overwhelmed. Reader, I had to fall back on the age-old advice:...

Allure

You've Already Seen Megan Fox's Engagement Ring — But That Manicure, Tho

In case you missed it, actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly shared the exciting news that they got engaged via their respective Instagram accounts on January 12. Fox posted a video of the proposal, and in the caption, she wrote that in July 2020 the pair sat beneath and asked for a magical relationship from the same banyan tree where Kelly proposed. That magic seemed to do its job more than a year later.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

You Probably Missed Jennifer Lopez's Waist-Length Braided Ponytail

Jennifer Lopez has pretty much worn every hairstyle that you could possibly think of — the high half-up ponytail, the messy bun, the wet-look lob — and plenty more, of course. In a recent video promoting her new movie, Marry Me, the singer wore a hairstyle that we have yet to see on her: an extra-long braided ponytail that falls slightly below her chest.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Even When She's Hungover, Lizzo's Hair and Makeup Are Supreme

Lizzo is giving us some important life lessons that we didn't know we needed, namely, a masterclass on how to perfect the art of doing your hair and makeup while recovering from a hangover. "Venus is retrograde and so is my hangover," she wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. The singer showed off the final look in a two-part Instagram photo slideshow on January 10, and the results, dare we say, are simply divine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look. The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses. When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Hilary Duff’s Blonde Hair Has Never Been This Long

She’s back, everyone. After trying shorter styles and more low-key hair in general, Hilary Duff’s extensions are back and more extra than ever. But it’s not just for fun this time. Her new look is for her starring role in the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. Yup, Duff is going to be back on the small screen, hopefully for a long time as the show is expected to be a bit hit. “Glam with the bestest- it has been so much fun doing press for HIMYF- my heart is full and it feels so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ariana Grande’s Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Says This Will Be the Biggest Shoe Trend in 2022

Mimi Cuttrell knows what’s hot. Now, the celebrity stylist responsible for Ariana Grande, Normani and Madelyn Cline’s latest looks will have a hand in dictating this year’s biggest shoe trends — thanks to her collaboration with By Far. This month, the brand and Cuttrell teamed up to create unique collection of shoes and bags, reforming By Far’s signature styles with nine new silhouettes, including two new bag styles. Cuttrell said she was intrigued most by “the creative process, bouncing ideas back and forth off of one another.” She added, “There was so much detail and thought put into every aspect of each...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Angela Bassett Explains Why "You Look Good for Your Age" Is Not a Compliment

At 63, Angela Bassett knows she looks good. She doesn’t need anyone to tell her, especially if they’re going to add “for your age” to the end of the compliment. If you think about it, the overused phrase, “You look good for your age,” is kind of a backhanded insult—why must age be a factor in someone’s beauty? That’s what Bassett wants to know.
CELEBRITIES
WGNO

How this $19 lipstick from Mac became my go-to

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing completes a holiday look like a satisfying swipe of the perfect lipstick. I love lipstick in pretty much any shade and finish, but for the holidays, my go-to is a classic matte red. My favorite, Mac Matte Lipstick, combines vibrant pigmentation and long-lasting, non-drying coverage at […]
MAKEUP
Allure

Barbie Ferreira's Latest Post Proves "Euphoria Makeup" Isn't Going Anywhere

The actor shared some photos of the looks that will be making an appearance in season two. Even though Euphoria's head makeup artist, Doniella Davy, warned us back in July of 2021 that the show's second season would not be filled with as many bold and experimental makeup looks as the first, Barbie Ferreira's Instagram post ahead of the second season's premiere is proof that vivid makeup looks will still abound — phew!
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Gigi Hadid Is the Latest Celebrity to Go "Expensive Brunette"

Gigi Hadid hasn't been afraid to experiment with her hair these last few months. She's been everything from blonde to bright red and now, the coolest shade trend: expensive brunette. The supermodel unveiled her new look in an apt fashion: a new campaign for Moschino, shot by photographer Steven Meisel....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation Is So Good, I Have to Write It a Love Letter

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What if I told you that, before downloading TikTok in 2021, I had never tried a single Charlotte Tilbury makeup product? As a beauty writer, that sentence was embarrassing to write, but it had to be said. The app, connecting complete strangers together with trending songs, videos, and interests, really does have a tight grip on consumers — especially beauty lovers. So many viral videos and trends have had us filling our makeup bags (and emptying our bank accounts) with every Charlottle Tilbury makeup product we've been lucky enough to get our hands on. And I mean that quite literally: products like the Beauty Light Wand and Flawless Filter sell out faster than your local pharmacies' COVID tests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

Hilary Duff Got the Longest Hair Extensions Ever for How I Met Your Father

Everybody dreams of having unlimited access to hyper-lengthy hair by way of professionally installed extensions… right? Maybe that's just me. Regardless of your stance on long versus short hair, however, you've got to see Hilary Duff's current hair situation for the upcoming How I Met Your Father series because it's genuinely jaw-dropping.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Thank You, Humidity, for Bringing Us Jennifer Aniston's Naturally Wavy Hair

Besides her impressive acting career that has persisted since the 1990s, Jennifer Aniston is also known for her hair, specifically the iconic Rachel haircut. She has long left that layered, face-framing haircut behind, and these days we don't often get to see the actor with texture in her hair. She usually wears her highlighted hair straightened or styled with a few subtle waves, but on January 13, Aniston shared a candid look at her natural hair texture.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

I'm an Art Director and Wear Comfortable Clothes Often—These Are My Staples

Learning about style from different points of view is what makes fashion so inspiring. To that end, we routinely tap different creatives to get a sense of their sartorial journey and the pieces they rely on to create their signature looks. We recently chatted with Jax De Armas, art director at Nuuly. If you’re not familiar with Nuuly yet, the brand has Nuuly Rent, which is a subscription rental service. There’s also Nuuly Thrift—the new resale marketplace. What’s interesting is that you can buy and sell pieces, and when you sell, you can either transfer your money directly to your bank account or redeem for Nuuly cash, which will be 10% more at Nuuly Thrift and any URBN brand (Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, BHLDN, or Terrain).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

I Own Over 20 Red Lipsticks, but This One Beats Them All

Violette FR is a brand that creates both makeup and skin care. Professional makeup artist Violette Serrat created the line. One editor tried the Petal Bouche Matte Lipstick in Amour Fou and loved the results. The amount of lipsticks that I own is a little ridiculous, I can fully admit...
MAKEUP
Allure

The Reverse Cut Crease Trend Is Basically Irresistible to Makeup Influencers

Cut creases are a go-to look for many beauty enthusiasts and probably one of the most repeated eye looks in the makeup world. At this point, we can definitely consider it a classic makeup style. Despite its uniformity, artists have figured out different ways to reimagine the shape, just like London-based makeup artist Ana Takahashi did in late 2021. She flipped the style on its head and created a reverse cut crease that's quickly become a widespread trend.
MAKEUP
Allure

Cyndia Harvey Is One of the Most Versatile Hairstylists in Fashion

Her imagination — and soaring creations — know no limits. Here, Harvey takes us through her professional journey. Braids shaped into a massive silk fan; extra-long, lacquered strips radiating up and out like sunbeams; a tornado of platinum, swirling just so — the imaginative (and often towering) works dreamed up by hairstylist Cyndia Harvey have a way of looking more like sculpture than hair. "Creativity is a muscle you have to exercise. It doesn’t just happen," says Harvey. And in the strength of her work, that shows.
HAIR CARE
Allure

Adele Solidified Her Hair Icon Status in the "Oh My God" Music Video

In the early days of what many would call "Sad Girl Autumn," Adele tugged at our heartstrings (as she always does) with the 12 songs from her new album, 30, and with the music video for her hit song, "Easy on Me." Now that we're in the throes of'"Woeful Winter," if you will, she's returned with another music video for her song, "Oh My God," along with three incredible hairstyles.
BEAUTY & FASHION

