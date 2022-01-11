Raising The Bar: 5 ESG Trends To Watch In 2022

It’s no secret that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) assets have become a worldwide phenomenon, and it’s only going to get bigger in the coming years. “Global ESG assets are on track to exceed $53 trillion by 2025, or more than a third of the $140.5 trillion in projected total assets under management, according to Bloomberg Intelligence,” Bloomberg says. “While Europe accounts for half of global ESG assets, the U.S. is now picking up the fastest and may dominate the category starting in 2022. The next wave of growth could come from Asia — particularly Japan, according to BI research.”

