ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

This $10 Closet Organizer Is Also a Genius Garage Storage Solution

By Shifrah Combiths
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Teachers have the most innovative storage and organizing solutions. I’m lucky enough to live next door to a retired fourth grade teacher, and I learn something from her every time we’re together. My most...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
The Kitchn

This Laundry Detergent Does Magical Things to My Dish Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I get in the cooking zone, I’ve got every pot and pan deployed, every burner aglow, and every square inch of counter space in use. At the end of it all, one thing is abundantly clear: Keeping my kitchen towels clean is the furthest thing from my mind. In fact, my towels end up looking like Jackson Pollock paintings (if Jackson Pollock painted with food … and his elbows). They’re invariably a mottled mishmash of tomato sauce, greasy meat drippings, and black goo from my cast iron pans. I made peace with having nothing but stained towels long ago, but it turns out that might have been premature thinking.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garages#Solution#Gardening#Lifestyle Photography#Clutter#Command
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
Travel + Leisure

This 20-person Tent With Sleeping 'Rooms' Is Like a Portable Hotel in the Woods

Camping with a group always makes the trip more fun, but frequent campers are the first to admit that setting up and going between multiple tents can feel a bit chaotic. And if you're camping in the winter, being in the same tent (and not constantly zipping and unzipping it) helps trap heat. Now, your entire troop can fit under one portable roof with this 20-person tent — think of it as the "hotel" of camping tents.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Pantry Staple Makes Cloudy Glasses Look Brand New

Picture this: You’re preparing to have guests over for the first time in a long time. You’ve readied all the appetizers and finger foods. You’ve chilled the wine and made sure you have enough ice. You’ve been to the grocery store anywhere from one to four times for last minute odds and ends, set the music, and made sure you have enough plates and napkins. Just before people start arriving, you reach for the wine glasses and tumblers on the shelf to display them for visitors. But there’s a problem: the glasses are cloudy and stained, making them look old and dusty at best and flat-out dirty at worst.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy