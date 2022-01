Wales joins Scotland and Northern Ireland in planning exit strategy from omicron restrictions. Wales is reversing some of its restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of covid-19 over the next few weeks, as cases there have started to fall. From Saturday, the number of people who can attend an outdoor event will rise from 50 to 500. That will rise to unlimited numbers on 21 January, although covid passes will still be required. From 28 January, nightclubs can reopen and pubs and restaurants can return to operating normally, although covid passes will still be needed for cinemas and theatres.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO