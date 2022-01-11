ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What if you can't find your COVID vaccination card?

By WGCU
usf.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cards are important documents to keep track of. What if you misplaced yours and find yourself needing it?. Add the COVID vaccination cards for you and your family members to...

health.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uf Health Shands Hospital
Galena Gazette

Smart Card: Keep your COVID vaccination records on your phone

For the life of me, I have no idea where my COVID-19 vaccination card is. How many of you are in the same position?. As the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus moves about the world with amazing …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatingWell

What to Do When You Think You Might Have COVID-19, but Can't Get a Test

Earlier this week with positivity rates skyrocketing from coast to coast and case counts topping 1.4 million in one day, we asked, "so will everyone eventually get COVID-19?!" It's a distinct possibility with how easily and rapidly the omicron strain spreads, but the scientific community isn't ready to say with certainty that this influx of cases is what will get us to that elusive "herd immunity" that might help life return something closer to normal (or as "normal" as things can be, considering 842,000 and counting Americans have tragically already died from the coronavirus).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC 15 News

Health Insider: what to do if you can't get a COVID-19 test

Hours-long waits for a COVID-19 test, drug store pharmacy appointments booked days out, stores sold out of the home kits mean a COVID diagnosis is becoming harder again. Now that isolation guidelines are down to five days, many are left wondering what to do if they can't get tested in a timely manner.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy