Neil Robertson delivered a remarkable fightback against Mark Williams to secure his place in the final of the Masters.Robertson, 39, trailed 3-1, and then 5-3, before taking the best-of-11 encounter at Alexandra Palace to a finale with a brilliant break of 119 in the 10th frame.The Australian then required two snookers in a nail-biting decider – the second of which he duly received when Williams, 29 clear with 27 remaining, hit the green as he tried to swerve for the yellow.Robertson, who has won the Masters title just once – beating Shaun Murphy a decade ago, then held his nerve...

