The Mill in Iowa City hasn't been demolished yet, but there are already plans in place for a new music venue to replace it. Late in December of 2021, it was revealed that The Mill in Iowa City was officially going to be torn down. The iconic music venue at 120 East Burlington Street had been around for nearly 60 years, but closed its doors for good back in 2020. There have been attempts to save the venue and the nearly 100 year-old building since its closure, but unfortunately, the attempts were not successful.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO