Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US quarter

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Americans will soon be seeing the face of the late Maya Angelou on U.S. quarters. On Monday, the United States Mint announced it has begun shipping quarters featuring Angelou, the first of five trailblazing American women to be featured on quarters in 2022. The new quarter,...

