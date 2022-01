LaMelo Ball scored 23 points to go along with eight assists, but the Charlotte Hornets overcome a very poor shooting second half as they lost to the Orlando Magic,. The game profiled as the perfect trap game, and it was very obvious early on. The Hornets let the Magic get wide open 3-pointers with little effort while the offense was slow and stagnant. A James Borrego timeout seemed to remedy the malaise. They went on a 13-2 run out the timeout to take an early lead. The teams traded baskets for a bit, and that included a couple of explosive Mason Plumlee dunks. The quarter ended with the Hornets nursing a 36-35 lead. The offensive execution was sharp, but the defensive effort was poor enough to let the Magic keep pace.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO