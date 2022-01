In a strange turn of events, Judas Priest has announced that Andy Sneap, who has spent several years touring with the band live, will in fact stay with the band and continue to perform live on tour. Glenn Tipton will continue to occasionally appear with the band as well, when possible. This is a reversal after the iconic two-guitar sound band decided to continue as a four piece, with Rob Halford calling Sneap to dismiss him on New Year’s day. Sneap responded by admitted to being disappointed, and the fanbase and media definitely reacted as well. Priest’s rescheduled 50 Years of Heavy Metal tour kicks off soon.

