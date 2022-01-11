ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron surge puts the brakes on recovery of U.S. companies

By Uday Sampath Kumar, Praveen Paramasivam
Reuters
Reuters
Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. companies ranging from American Eagle to United Airlines are set for a tepid start to the year as the fast-spreading Omicron variant threatens to slow the fragile rebound in growth by exacerbating supply chain problems and labor shortages.

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and easing of restrictions last year had promised to be a boon for companies looking to recover from the heavy toll that the pandemic had taken on them.

But the fast and relentless surge of Omicron-related infections has once again put sales and profits of companies under pressure.

Staffing, customer traffic and store operating hours have been hampered as the daily infections in the United States touched 1.35 million, the highest in the world. read more

A view of an American Eagle Outfitters store in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The first signs of its impact on Corporate America is the hit to sales over the recent weeks seen by companies such as American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O).

"Time to perhaps buckle your seat-belts as a bumpy end to the fourth quarter and uncertainty surrounding supply chain and anniversarying stimulus impacts in the first quarter are likely to make the next few months volatile," MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer said.

The U.S. travel industry, a sector that has barely been able to get back on its feet, too has been jolted by staff shortages forcing cancellations of flights and cruises during the crucial holiday.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects cost per available seat mile to be up 13% to 14% compared to pre-pandemic levels, while United Airlines said it was reducing near-term flight schedules as about 3,000 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. read more

However, some companies have stood to benefit. Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) raised its 2021 profit view on expectations of higher demand for COVID-19 vaccines and over-the-counter testing, while Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) expects sales of its COVID-19 tests to stay strong in the near term. read more

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#U S Travel#U S Companies#Omicron#Covid#Corporate America#American Eagle Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#Time#Mkm Partners#Cvs Health Corp
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
Fast Company

Supply chain issues will continue well into 2022—with a twist

Everything was about shortages in 2021. COVID vaccine shortages at the start of the year were replaced by fears that we would struggle to buy turkeys, toys, or electronic gizmos to put under the Christmas tree. For most of the year, supermarket shelves, car showrooms, and even gas stations were emptier than usual. Some shortages were resolved quickly, others linger. So, are we facing another year of shortages, or will the supply chain crisis abate in 2022?
INDUSTRY
cheddar.com

U.S. Purchases 600K Doses of New Antibody Treatment Amid Omicron Surge

The United States purchased over 600,000 doses of a monoclonal antibody treatment from Glaxosmithkline and Vir Biotechnology, bringing the total worldwide doses purchased to 1.7 million. This comes as the country attempts to ramp up treatment options as cases of the omicron variant continue to surge. Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

