ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

When Sidney Poitier risked his life for civil rights

By Opinion By Peniel Joseph
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Charlton Heston
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Medgar Evers
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Marlon Brando
Cleveland Jewish News

Cedar Lee Theatre to celebrate Sidney Poitier’s life Jan. 17

The Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights, will celebrate the life of Sidney Poitier, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, with the showing of two of his films, Lillies of the Field” and “In The Heat of the Night.” “Lilies of the Field” will be shown at noon and 4:55 p.m. and “In The Heat of the Night” will be shown at 2:20 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Admission for each film is $5.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Salt Lake Tribune

Leonard Pitts: When Sidney Poitier was the only one we had

These days, we have Denzel Washington. We have Viola Davis, Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx. We have Octavia Spencer, Regina King and Samuel L. Jackson. We have Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o, Taraji P. Henson, Michael B. Jordan, Mahershala Ali, Tiffany Haddish and Will Smith. We have, in other words, a bounty of bona fide, mainstream Black movie stars.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Sidney Poitier’s life was a testament to the greatest of American stories

Was any 20th-century American more of a self-made man than the extraordinary Sidney Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94?. Unschooled beyond fourth grade in the Bahamas, sent to America by his parents at 14 to save him from a life of crime, shot in the leg at 16 during a 1943 race riot in Harlem, Poitier worked hard jobs as a menial laborer and an Army hospital orderly before he happened to spot an audition notice for the Negro Ensemble Theater.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Civil Rights Movement#Race Relations#Racism#The Barbara Jordan Chair#The University Of Texas#Black Power
The Baltimore Sun

MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a frequent visitor to Baltimore during his 39 years of life but his impact remains strongly felt in a city still struggling with racial inequality. When the famed civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, this newspaper recalled at least three “official” visits by Dr. King to Maryland’s largest city, the last an appearance in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Civil Rights Leaders Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd Birthday In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although the federal holiday honoring him is Monday, Saturday, Jan. 15 would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday. Civil rights leaders gathered in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood and vowed to continue his work. The Rev. Jesse Jackson was among them. He was a close friend and aide of Dr. King and was with him when he died. In 1966, King lived in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood as he fought for open housing and to eliminate poverty. His work in Chicago ultimately led to the passage of the Fair Housing Act.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
CNN

CNN

831K+
Followers
126K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy