The No. 1 men’s tennis player and defending Australian Open champion won’t be appearing in this year’s Open, which will begin on Monday. Novak Djokovic, whose visa to enter Australia was twice canceled over an 11-day stretch, lost his appeal to the Federal Court on Sunday. He complied by flying to Dubai. In a statement, Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” by the court’s ruling, which followed a hearing before three judges on Sunday. However, the Serbian star stressed that he “respects” the legal process. He also thanked Australian Open officials, fellow players and fans, adding he hopes “that we can...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO