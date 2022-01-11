ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United’s Raphael Varane braced for another ‘intense’ battle with Aston Villa

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaphael Varane is ready for another fight with Aston Villa as Manchester United look...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Where to find Aston Villa vs. Man United on US TV

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Aston Villa vs. Man United on US TV in the Premier League, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Aston Villa vs. Man United will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Meek
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Coutinho’s comeback halts Man United progress under Rangnick as excitement builds at Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England — Manchester United are in a run of form so shaky that even when things are going well there’s always a chance it might end badly, and despite controlling much of the game against Aston Villa, they still left disappointed. From 2-0 up with 13 minutes to go at Villa Park, Ralf Rangnick’s team managed to concede twice in five minutes, and by the end were left asking referee David Coote to call time on the 2-2 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

WSL: Manchester United run riot against Birmingham as City continue winning run

Manchester United denied Birmingham City two wins on the bounce as they claimed a dominant 5-0 win in the Women’s Super League on Saturday. Birmingham came into the match off the back of a huge upset over league leaders Arsenal, but United made sure they didn’t have the same fate and came out firing.Marc Skinner’s side were 3-0 up after 20 minutes thanks to goals from captain Katie Zelem and Leah Galton, before the afternoon went from bad to worse for the visitors as Emily Ramsey hit in an own goal and Alessia Russo added a fifth with a strike...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Wolves
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Just days after meeting in the FA Cup, Aston Villa and Manchester United face off again in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s side held on to a 1-0 victory in the third round tie after Scott McTominay scored the game’s only goal after just eight minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the fixture but should return to the starting line-up, having publicly urged his teammates to correct their attitudes and strive for more in an interview with Sky Sports.Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEMeanwhile, Villa have completed the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton as they back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United thrash Birmingham to go third in WSL, Man City beat Aston Villa

Striker Leah Galton scored two quick-fire first-half goals as Manchester United hammered second-from-bottom Birmingham City 5-0 to rise to third in the Women's Super League table, level on 21 points with second-placed Chelsea. After beating league leaders Arsenal in stunning fashion last week to record their first win of the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United awarded most penalties in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues – study

Manchester United’s reputation for winning penalties remains intact with a new study showing they benefit more often than any team in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues.Across the current season and the previous three, the Red Devils have been given a penalty every 299 minutes – pipping Paris St Germain to top spot in England, France Spain, Germany and Italy and 10th in the 31 European leagues surveyed overall by the CIES Football Observatory.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Old Trafford club compare to their Premier League rivals and the rest of the continent.It’s a fair KloppLiverpool manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen in transfer talks with Brentford

Man Utd want new manager appointed before season end (MEN) Man Utd plotting McGinn swoop (The Telegraph) Eriksen in transfer talks with Brentford (The Athletic) Bellingham tops Man Utd’s midfield wish list (The Athletic) Hazard has no desire to join Newcastle (El Nacional) Inter loan Satriano to Brest. 2022-01-17T16:50:00.000Z...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Philippe Coutinho equaliser

Follow live reaction as Philippe Coutinho scored the equalising goal on his Aston Villa debut to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League. United looked set to claim their second win over Steven Gerrard’s side in a week but Coutinho’s introduction changed the game as he set one up and scored another to complete a wild comeback at Villa Park.Just five days on from knocking Villa out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford, United were handed an early lead as goalkeeper Emi Martinez allowed a Fernandes shot from range through his legs. Villa responded...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy