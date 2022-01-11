Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

When Alabama suffered a midseason upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide fell from No. 1 in the AP Poll, opening the door for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Months later, Georgia — then ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll — entered the SEC Championship game against No. 3 Alabama as 6.5-point favorites, only for the Crimson Tide to have their way in a 41-24 loss.

Ultimately, Smart and the Bulldogs managed to flip the script one final time. Georgia avenged its SEC Championship loss to the Crimson Tide on Monday night, prevailing in a defensive battle by a 33-18 final score. Not only did Georgia reclaim the No. 1 spot in the AP Postseason Poll with its win, but more importantly, the Bulldogs won the program’s first national championship since 1980.

“If we had to lose a national championship, I’d rather lose to one of the former assistants who did a great job for us and has done a great job with his program and his team, and they deserve it,” Saban said after the loss. “They played great all year. We were the only team to beat them in the SEC Championship game. And we just couldn’t finish the game tonight like we wanted to.”

Georgia, on the other hand, finished the season atop the college football world and the AP Postseason Poll for the first time in 40 years. Before preparation for the 2022 season begins, here’s a look at the final AP Top 25 Poll.

AP Postseason Top 25 Poll released, Georgia back on top

Georgia Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Baylor Ohio State Oklahoma State Notre Dame Michigan State Oklahoma Ole Miss Utah Pittsburgh Clemson Wake Forest Louisiana Houston Kentucky BYU NC State Arkansas Oregon Iowa Utah State San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M (115), Wisconsin (97), Minnesota (47), Purdue (44), UTSA (9), Army (6), Fresno State (2), Coastal Carolina (2), Air Force (1), UAB (1).