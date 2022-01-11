ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

By Jim Maurice
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

What are the Rules/Penalties in St. Cloud for Sidewalk Snow Removal

It's been pretty snowy so far this winter in St. Cloud. The last snowfall I went out to shovel about three times. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected in Northern Minnesota on Tuesday

DULUTH -- Snow will develop late Monday night over portions of the Northland then become widespread Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday night. Only about an inch of snow is expected in places like Brainerd and Aitkin. About two inches in Grand Rapids. Four to six inches of snow in far northern Minnesota in International Falls and Ely. And Grand Marais could have as much as eight inches of snow.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 94.9

Burglaries and a Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting new burglaries and a stolen vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says St. Cloud Police is reporting a theft on the 5000 block of 8th Street North were multiple iPhones and Mac Books were stolen from high school students. In the 2400 block of 40th Avenue South there was a burglary were a heater was stolen. The 2100 block of 8th Street North there was a burglary were forced entry was made and there was vandalism to property.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Why Is Red Barn DQ On Highway 10 Closed?

The Red Barn Dairy Queen located at 611 Highway 10 Southeast in St. Cloud is under new ownership. Last year, the new owners announced that the restaurant would be open year-round. Previously, the DQ would close its doors every year in the winter months, because--you know, cold weather season. However,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Duluth, MN
Accidents
MIX 94.9

Another Vehicle Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle off Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says an individual went out to start their vehicle at 8am and when they returned the vehicle was gone. It is a 2014 Silver Ford Fusion. Mages says if anyone see this vehicle parked in a area please report this to police.
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud

I feel like every time I open a news website there is a headline about a vehicle being stolen in Minnesota. It is one of my biggest fears, and it seems like that fear just keeps growing. A couple of years ago my neighborhood was hit with a spree of car thefts. Police figured out it was teenagers going driveway to driveway opening cars that were unlocked looking for valuable things to take. I learned my lesson when it comes to leaving a car unlocked. Even if you think you're safe, you never know what will happen.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

DWI Enforcement Nabs More Drunk Drivers During Holidays

UNDATED -- Drunk driving arrests went back up in Minnesota during the recent statewide holiday enforcement campaign. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there were 2,037 people arrested for DWI between November 24th and December 31st. That compares to 1,383 during the same period the year before. While the number is high, it is still lower than what we saw each year between 2016 and 2019.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Squatters#Accident
MIX 94.9

MnDOT Unveils Highway Construction Projects for 2022

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has come out with the list of highway construction projects for 2022. In central Minnesota, the continuation of adding lanes to Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello will be taking place from April to August and will be the final year of construction on that project.
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

Snowmobile Struck By Car While Crossing Highway

PRINCETON -- A man was hurt when the snowmobile he was driving collided with a car. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 95 in Princeton. The snowmobiler, 50-year-old Marvin Ross of Monticello, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
PRINCETON, MN
MIX 94.9

Flags at Half-Staff Tuesday to Honor St. Joseph Fire Captain

ST. PAUL -- American flags across the state will be flown at half-staff in honor of a central Minnesota firefighter. Governor Tim Walz ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday to remember St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso. He passed away in November at the age of 42 from a medical illness he got while in the line of duty.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy