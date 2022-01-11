Evaluating Buckeyes offseason coaching moves so far, next steps

The Tim May Podcast.

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has not been a stranger to the wild college football coaching carousel early on in this offseason.

Just not at the top.

On the latest episode of the Tim May Podcast, Lettermen Row’s Tim May and Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward take a dive into the latest Ohio State coaching moves and give a breakdown of the coaching carousel around the entire landscape of college football.

While head coach Ryan Day is firmly solidified as the Buckeyes leader, he has already shifted things around and made major infrastructure changes in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

First, Day landed Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator with a hefty contract worth a little less than $2 million per year. Knowles began his Ohio State coaching career officially last Sunday on January 2.

Matt Barnes then left his position with Ohio State to take over as Memphis’ defensive coordinator. And the Buckeyes parted ways with offensive line coach Greg Studrawa last week and hired Justin Frye on Monday to the same position, bringing Frye over from his offensive line coach position on the west coast at UCLA.

That Frye hiring came after Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline was given a promotion and given status as the Buckeyes pass game coordinator.

How do those coaching moves affect Ohio State? What sort of messages is Day sending heading into his fourth season at the helm of the Buckeyes? And what other moves are still on the horizon during what has already been a wild offseason?

All of that Buckeyes news, analysis and offseason predictions are packed into this loaded edition of the Tim May Podcast, full of key storylines and talking points as Ohio State kicks off the most critical offseason yet under Day.

