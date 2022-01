Head over to Newegg's online store and get the Samsung T7 1TB portable solid state drive for a low price of $91.99 when you use the code EMCBNAZ5 during checkout. This code only seems to work on the blue version of the SSD, but this price is one of the best we've ever seen. Even on Black Friday it only dropped to around $110 at most places. This deal is much better than what we're seeing around right now, too, with Amazon offering the next best price at $115. That does apply to all three colors, though, so if you want to pay a bit extra for your favorite colorway you can.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO