If you wanted to earn more than Russell Group grads, you should’ve gone to these unis

Long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care, figures show.The NHS has admitted that it must do more to help those from deprived backgrounds gain access to its long Covid clinics, which were launched at the end of 2020 with the promise of “vital rehabilitation”.There are fears that the disparity in treatment could widen the inequality gap at a time when ministers are vowing to “level up” Britain.Data shows that patients from the poorest areas account for just one in five patients at the clinics, though separate figures from the...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO