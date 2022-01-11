ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

If you wanted to earn more than Russell Group grads, you should’ve gone to these unis

By Summer Goodkind
The Tab
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russell Group unis get plenty of hype, and rightly so. They’re prestigious and won’t let you forget it – be it the aptly named uni building or the posh alumni flooding out left, right and centre. If you want to earn the big bucks then...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Long Covid: Poorest patients denied specialist NHS treatment

Long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care, figures show.The NHS has admitted that it must do more to help those from deprived backgrounds gain access to its long Covid clinics, which were launched at the end of 2020 with the promise of “vital rehabilitation”.There are fears that the disparity in treatment could widen the inequality gap at a time when ministers are vowing to “level up” Britain.Data shows that patients from the poorest areas account for just one in five patients at the clinics, though separate figures from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Tab

Quiz: Plan a day at private school and we’ll tell you which uni you belong at

It’s a well known fact that certain universities are magnets for private school pupils, who get to continue living off daddy’s money at a reduced price of only 9k a year. The likes of Durham, Edinburgh, St Andrews and Exeter would fall into disrepair if they didn’t have the hundreds of private school pupils coming in every September, bringing with them an elitist attitude and that all important cheque book. I would include Oxbridge in that list, but we all know how much cash they’re sitting on.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#Russell Group Uni#Hesa#Imperial#London Uni#The Russell Group#University Of London#Birkbeck College#University Of Bath#The Open University
The Tab

You voted for the ugliest buildings on campus – here are the results

It doesn’t take a genius to notice that the University of Warwick campus is home to many extremely ugly buildings. Many other unis in the UK were built centuries ago and have beautiful old buildings as a result. Warwick doesn’t have this advantage. It was founded in the sixties, which is pretty much the worst period of architecture since the beginning of time.
EDUCATION
The Tab

Every type of Glasgow Uni boys you’ll meet on campus

The pandemic has made dating quite hard for students this year as it has been harder to meet up with new people. We’ve compiled a list of the Glasgow University boys that you’ll come across on various dating sites. The engineers. Bless em, the engineers get SUCH a...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Tab

University of Edinburgh academic found dead in flat after Hogmanay

Rodrigo Rodrigues, a postdoctoral research fellow in biomedicine at the University of Edinburgh, passed away in his flat after Hogmanay aged 32. It is believed he passed away in his flat on East Mayfield in Newington sometime between 31st December and 2nd January and was found dead by police after a friend became worried for his wellbeing.
EDUCATION
The Tab

A privileged student faked being poor to get into Oxford Uni

A student lost a scholarship to study at Oxford after it was revealed that she made up much of the adversity in her background, The Times reports. Mackenzie Fierceton claimed that she was abused by her mother, and grew up poor in the foster care system. It has since been...
EDUCATION
The Tab

UCU imposes global boycott against Goldsmiths over controversial job cuts

The University and College Union (UCU) has issued an international boycott of Goldsmiths due to the uni’s “sacking of up to 46 staff.”. The Union explained this widespread layoff as part of the uni’s efforts at reducing its £12.5 million deficit “after years of financial mismanagement.” But the most controversial aspect of this cut is the uni’s usage of the widely-condemned “rank-and-yank” firing tactics, in which academics are ranked against each other by merit of their qualifications, achievements, and skill-sets, with the lowest-ranking staff fired.
COLLEGES
The Independent

About 12,000 students to be deployed across NHS to tackle pandemic

About 12,000 students will be deployed across Scotland’s health service to help fight Covid-19, the Scottish Government has said.With 3,000 nursing and midwifery students being sent on placement this month, a further 7,000 students will placed throughout next month.A further 1,500 allied health professional students and 500 paramedic students will also be deployed next month.Placements in active healthcare settings form part of a number of university courses.Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf “wholeheartedly” thanked the students who would be supporting healthcare.“As part of their professional programme of education, and throughout the pandemic, these students have worked tirelessly to support our NHS...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Hundreds of thousands more women tested for ADHD last year

Hundreds of thousands more women tested themselves for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder last year than previously with the proportion of women seeking tests now far outnumbering men, new figures show.Exclusive data, seen by The Independent, shows around 7,700 women took an online test verified by health professionals to see if they have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in 2019, but this figure soared to around 254,400 women last year.Health professionals note there has also been a rise in women being diagnosed with the neurodevelopmental disorder – warning ADHD is wrongly seen as a male condition due to symptoms often presenting...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy