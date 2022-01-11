Mobility Managed Service Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2028

Market Research Future/MRFR reveals that the stevia market will touch USD 7 billion by 2027, thriving at a substantial pace between 2020 and 2027. Demand for more information about the ingredients in food and beverages in line with surging awareness among consumers has raised the sales of stevia over the years. Rising health consciousness among consumers prompts them to make healthier choices in terms of beverages and food. Thus, soaring number of consumers are taking higher interest in low-calorie food products. Studies have confirmed that obesity cases in 2028 came close to 35% among individuals between the ages of 20 and 39 years, while 40.9% happened to be middle-aged. In view of the rapidly surging health conditions, the demand for food products infused with stevia is expected to skyrocket in the following years.

