At 3.1 CAGR, Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size to Reach $284.05 Billion by 2026

According to a new market research report "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, size of the FDP market is expected to grow from USD 22.8 billion in 2021 to USD 53.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Technological advancements, penetration of digital technologies, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in organizations have greatly influenced work practices and led to an unprecedented rise in data volumes. These factors have led to the adoption of automatic software-based applications for analyzing data in real time, which have replaced the traditional data mining applications and tools. This, in turn, increases the need to update legacy manual fraud detection methods. Hence, FDP vendors are producing new varieties of FDP solutions to detect and prevent all types of frauds committed by fraudsters.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO