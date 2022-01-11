ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

At 3.1 CAGR, Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size to Reach $284.05 Billion by 2026

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Rise in usage of smart mobile phones, increase in usage of smart wireless accessories, and technological advancements of OTGs and wireless attachment coupled with advancement in gaming accessories have boosted the growth of the global mobile phone accessories market. However, surge in penetration of counterfeit products and trade war between the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Cross $38.21 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 36.0%

The lithium-ion battery recycling market size was valued at $1.33billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $38.21billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.0% from 2021 to 2030. Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable in nature, with high energy density. These batteries are majorly used in portable electronic devices, electric vehicles, and other industrial energy storage purposes. After the end of battery life cycle most lithium-ion batteries are disposed in landfills. It is important to recycle them to further reduce environmental pollution caused by these hazardous batteries. However, battery recycling is previously considered as a legislative activity; however, it is nowadays a more profitable way to recover metals through recycling of various batteries including lead acid, lithium-ion, and nickel metal hydride.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Embolization Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 2,468.7 Million at a CAGR of 8.1%% By 2027 | GenScript Biotech Corporation, Merck KGaA, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Syngene,

Global Embolization Market Players Focus on Approval and Launch of New Products. Global Embolization Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,468.7 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2021-2028), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market - North America and Europe are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 10.6% and 9.6%, respectively by 2026

Consumers still suffer from "range anxiety" The term "range anxiety" refers to the fear that the electronic vehicles (EVs) would not offer the required range to reach a destination and passengers may get stranded on the road due to loss of charging. An average EV offers the range that is sufficient for daily usage. However, if you need to travel outside your state a few times in a year, you need a longer range.
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

Healthcare cloud infrastructure market size to reach $142 billion by 2028

The global healthcare cloud infrastructure market size is expected to reach $142 billion by 2028, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growing trend of healthcare digitalization, rising expenditures, overburdened health systems, rising traffic on the network, growing...
MARKETS
State
Oregon State
Las Vegas Herald

Learning Management System (LMS) Market projected to reach $37.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.1%

According to a new market research report "Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-led Training, and Blended Learning), Deployment, User Type (Academic and Corporate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global LMS Market size to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2021 to USD 37.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period. The LMS Market is fuelled by enterprises focusing more on human capital development. Effective employee learning and development brings a positive impact on employee performance and organizational competitiveness. Training also helps employees develop a positive attitude toward learning and improving proficiency, which results in enhanced productivity and competitiveness in the workplace and the organization.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Gift Cards Market Size is Expected to Reach $2,076.51 Billion by 2027

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Gift Cards Market by Card Type (Closed-Loop Card and Open-Loop Card) and End User (Retail Establishment and Corporate Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global gift cards market size was valued at $619.25 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,076.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Speech-to-text API Market projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.2%

According to a new market research report "Speech-to-text API Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Fraud Detection & Prevention, Content Transcription, Subtitle Generation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for Speech-to-text API is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2021–2026.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Advanced Packaging Market is Expected to Reach $64.19 Billion by 2027 | Top Players, Size, Growth, and Forecast

The advanced packaging market is steadily gaining traction, owing to rise in demand for enhanced technologies in various industry verticals such as integration of IoT, AI, and surge in demand for smart consumer electronics. Technological development by the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific boosts the advanced packaging market growth. Allied Market...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Integration Platform as a Service Market projected to reach $13.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 30.3%

According to a new market research report "Integration Platform as a Service Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (API Management, B2B Integration, Data Integration), Deployment Model (Public and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the IPaaS market size to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.3% between 2021 and 2026. The growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, exponentially increasing cloud real-time monitoring services, and need for business agility, faster deployment, and scalability are expected to spur the growth of iPaaS market.
BUSINESS
The Press

Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Protective Eyewear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Reach $4.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8%

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Statistics - 2027. The global automotive acoustic engineering services market was valued at $2.61 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8%. Automotive acoustic engineering service is defined as the process of noise cancellation from different vehicular...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Global Hospice Market Size To Grow At 9.1% CAGR

The size of the global hospice market is forecasted to be growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2026. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many health systems were experiencing increased demand for healthcare services owing to the shortage of doctors and nurses to provide immediate and post-recovery care. This has increased the demand for hospice services across the globe. Patients with co-morbidities and complications were at high risk of developing morbidity and mortality from COVID-19. According to the WHO, it is estimated that around 21 million people each year across the globe require hospice services.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to 2026 to Reach $50.2 Billion

According to the new market research report "Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Well Type (Horizontal Well, and Vertical Well), Technology (Plug and Perf, and Sliding Sleeve), Application (Shale gas, Tight Oil, and Tight gas), and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026″ The hydraulic fracturing market is projected to reach USD 50.2 billion by 2026. The hydraulic fracturing market size will grow to USD 50.2 billion by 2026 from USD 34.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The rising primary energy demand and increasing shale gas exploration & production activities in US is the driving factors for the hydraulic fracturing market, globally.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 15.1%

According to a new market research report "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Component (Hardware Solution, Software solutions and Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode ( On-premise, Cloud and hybrid) Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Online Exam Proctoring Market Growing with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027

The latest research on "Global Online Exam Proctoring Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market". The global Online Exam Proctoring market was valued at 368.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027, based on HTF MI newly published report.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market projected to reach $53.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.5%

According to a new market research report "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, size of the FDP market is expected to grow from USD 22.8 billion in 2021 to USD 53.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Technological advancements, penetration of digital technologies, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in organizations have greatly influenced work practices and led to an unprecedented rise in data volumes. These factors have led to the adoption of automatic software-based applications for analyzing data in real time, which have replaced the traditional data mining applications and tools. This, in turn, increases the need to update legacy manual fraud detection methods. Hence, FDP vendors are producing new varieties of FDP solutions to detect and prevent all types of frauds committed by fraudsters.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Dog Training Apps Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Dog Training Apps Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
PETS
Las Vegas Herald

Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Siloxanes refer to the class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable, and have lubricating properties. On the other hand, silicones are polymeric, synthetic materials formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, flexible, resistant to chemicals and moisture and have high oxidation and temperature stability. As a result, silicones find extensive applications in the cosmetics, construction, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

