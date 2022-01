High-powered offenses collide when the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini battle the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Monday afternoon. The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2), who have scored 90 or more points in eight games this season, tied for the most in the country with Gonzaga, will be looking to win their third straight road game against a ranked team. Purdue's seven wins by 25 or more points are the third most in the nation and most in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0), who have won their last six games by 10 points or more, are coming off a 68-53 win over Michigan on Friday.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO